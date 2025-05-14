"She is a drama queen" — The Young and the Restless fans divide over Mariah’s struggles with PTSD and her speculated betrayal

Set in the fictional town of Genoa City, The Young and the Restless is a long-running American soap opera that first aired in 1973. The show centers around the rivalries between the powerful Newman and Abbott families. With its ever-evolving cast and storylines, it explores themes of love, betrayal, and ambition, offering audiences with emotional twists and turns for over five decades.

Ad

In the recent storyline of the soap opera The Young and the Restless, Mariah's struggles have been called out by some fans for being overdramatic. Ian's arrival in Genoa City has caused her emotional trouble and triggered her PTSD. A fan by the name of Ray Schmiedecke commented on a discussion post started by another fan, saying:

"She is a drama queen."

Comment by a fan on the post (Image via Facebook/@Cathy Willson)

Ray Schmiedecke commented on a discussion post started by Cathy Willson on May 15, 2025. Cathy wrote:

Ad

Trending

"I would like to know why people are shaming and blaming Mariah for the trouble that she's having. Have some compassion for this character. She had a horrible life before getting to know her real family."

The post continued:

"She became a good person that many people used as a sounding board with their problems. Now she's going through PTSD because of Ian's reign of terror and people are calling her dramatic. Sorry, but that is wrong and should be unacceptable."

Ad

The Original Post by the fan (Image via Facebook/ @Cathy Willson)

Some fans of The Young and the Restless commented under the post, saying that what it stated was true.

Ad

Comments by fans on the post (Image via Facebook/@Cathy Willson)

On the other hand, some fans of the daytime soap opera wondered if Mariah had revealed the truth to Tessa, and also questioned the writers if they thought that the audience was stupid.

Ad

Comments by fans on the post (Image via Facebook/@Cathy Willson)

Here's what we know about Mariah's PTSD-triggering past on The Young and the Restless

Ad

Mariah Copeland, the biological daughter of Sharon Collins, was abducted at birth by a nurse named Helen Copeland, who was a part of a cult headed by Ian Ward. Later on The Young and the Restless, when she grew up, she was hired by Victor Newman to haunt Sharon and shoo her away from his son's life. Mariah collaborated with Victor, only to learn that she is Sharon's biological daughter.

When she realized this, she confronted Sharon and told her about her cult-parents, who had used her for several shady activities. Sharon felt sorry and took her in. However, Ian still haunted her, and he even tried to harm Sharon, which caused a rift in the mother-daughter relationship. However, the two survived.

Ad

In the current scenario of The Young and the Restless, Ian is back, and he tried to attack Mariah's wife, Tessa, and their daughter. However, Mariah came just in time and saved them from his web of schemes.

Later, when Tessa saw that Ian's arrival was causing significant mental stress to Mariah, she suggested she forgive him and move on. This led to turbulence in their marriage, and Mariah left Genoa for a work trip and also stayed away to gather her thoughts.

Ad

Her work trip was filled with unknown events. Fans speculate that on her trip, as she had difficulty managing her emotions, she might have found comfort in somebody's arm and cheated on Tessa. On the other hand, some fans speculate she must have run into Ian, which could have escalated her PTSD and traumatized her even more.

Fans of the daytime soap opera can catch the latest episodes of The Young and the Restless on the CBS Network.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kritika Arora Kritika Arora is a Daily Soap Writer at Sportskeeda with 3.5 years of experience in content creation and brand solutions. Her academic foundation in Political Science and Economics from Delhi University, supplemented by online courses in marketing and public relations, has equipped her with a diverse skill set.



Before joining Sportskeeda, Kritika honed her expertise as a Brand Solutions Manager at House of Creators, an influencer marketing agency. She has also crafted heartwarming short stories for couples at The Wedding Matinee, a wedding photography company.



Kritika's passion for television shines through in her reporting. She is dedicated to delivering accurate, relevant, and ethical news by prioritizing trusted sources and staying informed on industry trends.



She admires Gabriel Macht's Harvey Specter for his unwavering confidence and Reese Witherspoon's Elle Woods for her "it girl" energy and entrepreneurial spirit. Apart from writing, Kritika enjoys reading fiction, watching TV shows, kickboxing, and exploring new cafes.



If given a chance, she would love to go back to the early 2000s rom-com era and be a part of a Nicholas Sparks movie. Know More