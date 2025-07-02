“She has a lot of healing to do” — Beyond the Gates star Ambyr Michelle teases Eva’s rocky journey ahead

In an interview with Soaps.com published on July 1, 2025, Beyond the Gates newcomer Ambyr Michelle spoke about how there is still a long and bumpy road ahead for her character, Eva Thomas.

“She has a lot of healing to do,” said Michelle.

Eva had just come to find out the truth about her paternity and got a job working for her father, Dr. Ted Richardson. There are still so many ramifications from years of manipulation and deceit that she will probably always be haunted by.

"It’s still sort of rocky. I don’t think you ever really find your footing after the kind of ordeal that happened," added Michelle.

The Beyond the Gates actress warned not to confuse progress for peace, because beneath the surface of Eva's polished demeanor is a storm of unresolved pain, mistrust, and desire that isn't going anywhere anytime soon.

Eva's journey is like an iceberg; the part above the surface is only the tip of what lies below. From family issues to taboo feelings, Eva's story is just getting started, but she has a long way to go until she finds her peace on Beyond the Gates.

Ambyr Michelle on Eva's journey on Beyond the Gates

From feeling abandoned to uncovering layers of deception that surrounded her childhood, the trauma Eva has suffered is old and ongoing. Michelle points out that the nature of Eva's relationship with her mother, Leslie, is still unresolved and, sadly, rather complicated.

“She’s been through so much trauma… parent complexities,” the actress said.

When asked what it might take for Eva to forgive Leslie, the woman who framed her daughter and had her infiltrate the Richardson family, Michelle is blunt:

“Changing. Seriously, like being authentic and changing her ways.”

Michelle notes that Eva is loyal, sweet, and caring, which she believes makes Eva susceptible to even the most toxic of relationships. Eva may now see her mother's demeanor very clearly, but the relationship is nonetheless strong.

“When you have a wounded heart… you can have your guard up, but you can also be more easily forgiving — especially when it comes to the parent that raised you,” she explained.

Michelle touched on the limited relationship Eva has with her half-sister Kat and notes that Eva wants a real relationship with Kat, even if on some level it seems impossible. To make things worse, Kat symbolizes everything Eva ever wanted: safety, belonging, and love.

“She wants what Kat has. She just can’t have it all,” she added.

Who is Eva on Beyond the Gates?

Eva’s character trajectory on Beyond the Gates has been based on manipulations from the very beginning. She began as the new assistant to Nicole Richardson, bringing all of that baggage with her and not realizing that she was a pawn in her mother, Leslie's, grand scheme.

Leslie had framed Eva for Laura's accident merely to bring Eva in close to the Richardsons while Eva was told they were the enemy. Perhaps most surprising was how much fondness she would develop for the Richardsons, especially Ted, Eva's real biological father.

Leslie had always led Eva to believe that Ted had abandoned them both, but in fact, it was far more complicated than that. Dana, Leslie's real name, had lied for years to both Eva and Ted.

Ted believed Dana had an abortion after he was pressured to scamper away. Eva had been raised on lies, and the painful epiphany that her mother was really to blame devastated her.

While she did take action to try to curb her mother's destruction, her cries for help fell on deaf ears. Ultimately, Eva was locked in a closet while Leslie crashed the party and proceeded to drop a bombshell on the Richardsons regarding Ted's past. The fallout would be immediate and life-altering.

While Eva is trying to move forward in her career, her personal life is at risk of falling apart again. She has become entangled with Tomas Navarro, who is Kat's boyfriend. What began as a passive-aggressive way to seek revenge may have gradually transformed into something more real.

If Eva chooses to pursue Tomas, whatever truce the two of them had created will be destroyed. Kat is already suspicious of her, and it wouldn't take much to create a third family crisis on Beyond the Gates.

Fans can watch Beyond the Gates on CBS.

