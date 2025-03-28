"She really needs help" - General Hospital viewers debate Kristina's fixation on Ava

In the recent episodes of General Hospital, Kristina blamed Ava for the death of her unborn child. She hatched a revenge plan and decided to stop Ava once and for all. Earlier in the show, Ava had warned Alexis. She told Alexis that feeling Kristina's delusions that her child's death was not an accident was not doing any good to Kristina.

Ad

Out of rage and fury, Kristina thought of executing her revenge against Eva. When she spotted Ava's car at the stop, she proceeded to cut her car brakes by grabbing a pair of cable cutters. Kristina attempted to kill Ava in a car crash.

However, in a shocking turn of events, Ric and Elizabeth got inside the wrong car. When they got injured, Lucky frantically asked Kristina what she had done.

Ad

Trending

With the current ongoings in the storyline of General Hospital, fans took to social media to call out Kristina's unhealthy obsession with Ava. While some viewers debated that Kristina was right to go against Ava because of the latter's misdeeds, other fans suggested that Kristina needed help due to her reckless behavior.

A fan named Linda Wyatt posted on Facebook that Ava was right and Kristina needed help. A debate sparked on social media regarding the situation. While many called out Kristina for her actions, others debated that she was right.

Ad

One fan, going by the name Doris Austin, commented under the post, saying she agrees that Kristina needs help.

Doris stated:

"I agree. She had no business going to Ava's. Molly told her not to. She really needs help."

A post made by a fan, saying that Kristina needs help (Image via Facebook/General Hospital)

Several fans commented under the post and shared similar sentiments. They expressed their opinions about the entire situation on social media.

Ad

While a fan voiced a similar opinion, saying that Kristina needs a mental health checkup, another viewer stated Ava did not push her out of the window. Others commented that Ava is right and Kristina does need help.

More fan reactions sharing the same sentiments (Image via Facebook/General Hospital)

However, some fans took Kristina's side and defended her position. While many viewers called out Kristina's questionable behavior, several fans came to her rescue.

Ad

While a netizen commented that Kristina has every right to go after Ava because she lost her baby due to her, another viewer mentioned that Ava is not a saint, as she tampered with Sonny's medication.

Fans debate whether Kristina is right or wrong for going after Ava (Image via Facebook/General Hospital)

Current plot dynamics of General Hospital

In the latest episode of General Hospital, Sonny's health declined due to heart issues. With Sonny's poor health, Ava Jerome wanted Sonny's inheritance for their daughter, Avery. Zshe even told Ric that she would push for full custody if Sonny died due to his recurring heart issues.

Ad

On the other hand, Kristina visited her child's grave and got furious about Ava's past actions. She recalled the pain Ava had caused her and vowed to stop Ava by killing her. She was done with Ava manipulating everyone and decided to take action before it was too late.

Ad

Meanwhile, on General Hospital, Lulu and Brook Lynn engaged in a heated argument regarding Dante. When Emma and Gio arrived at the scene, Brook Lynn learned that they had presented an idea to Ned about saving the Quartermaine crypt.

When Curtis met Tracy and Stella for some tea at the Quartermaine mansion, Drew accused Custis of working against him and manipulating Aurora's press coverage. Attempting to take control of the situation, Drew met Ezra Boyle and asked him to destroy the Quartermaine crypt.

Ad

Ad

Later, in General Hospital, Sonny's health condition worsened. When he collapsed on the floor, Ava refused to help him with the pills. Kristina arrived at the scene and rushed to help Sonny after seeing her father struggle. After learning about the situation, she became furious that Ava did not help an ailing Sonny and asked her to leave.

When Sonny regained consciousness, he asked Kristina to call Dr. Isaiah. The doctor asked him to undergo surgery immediately. However, Sonny refused and said that he needed to handle the security issues first. He then informed Laura about his health but asked her to keep it a secret.

Ad

With all the dramatic events that are unfolding in Port Charles, fans are eager to find out what happens next on the ABC soap opera.

Also Read: General Hospital alum Donna Mills joins Doctor Odyssey for 'Sophisticated Ladies' Week'

Fans of General Hospital can watch the new episodes of the show on ABC and Hulu.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback