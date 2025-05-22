The Young and the Restless is a long-running daytime soap opera set in the fictional Genoa City. Since 1973, it has captivated viewers with its dramatic tales of love, betrayal, power, and family rivalries. Centered around the wealthy Newman and Abbott families, the show explores the complexities of relationships and ambition in the business world.

In the recent scenario of the daytime soap opera, the show's fans are vocal about their view on the current storyline. They do not like it and believe it is very boring. On a discussion post started by a fan of the show, fans commented, sharing their videos on the boring storyline. A fan by the name of Beck Frederick commented,

"It really was a snooze fest 😴 "

Comment by the fan on the post

Beck commented on a discussion post started by another fan named Sandra Callow on Facebook on May 21, 2025. Sandra wrote,

"Well I like a bit of romance but today’s Y &R was so boring I nodded off for five or ten minutes . 🥱🥱🥱😴😴😴"

The Original Post by the fan

Many fans of the soap opera took interest in the post and shared their feelings and views about the current plot line of The Young and the Restless. They wrote that they are fast-forwarding the episodes to get to the good bits, and some fans wrote, they will be skipping the soap opera for a few weeks. They wrote,

Comments by fans on the post

On the other hand, a fan also said the show should be renamed as The Tired and Boring. They also believe the soap should have kept some storylines alive instead of letting them go on hold. They wrote,

Comments by fans on the post

DISCLAIMER: The content contains spoilers, and opinions expressed are solely those of the author.

Here's everything to know about the current storyline that is put on hold on The Young and the Restless

In the current scenario, several storylines on The Young and the Restless have been temporarily put on hold, leaving fans eagerly awaiting their continuation. These unresolved plots have sparked much speculation and anticipation among viewers, hoping the writers will soon revisit and develop them further.

Loyal fans of the show have expressed a strong desire to see these stories return to the forefront, as they remain emotionally invested in the characters and curious to see how the drama will unfold. Here are a few of the most talked-about storylines fans hope will make a comeback on the soap.

Mariah and Tessa

Mariah and Tessa have been involved in a plot twist. Upon the arrival of Ian Ward, Mariah was devastated after she found out that Ian was planning to attack her wife, Tessa, and their daughter. She saved them from getting caught up in his web, however, she recently went on a trip and came back with a secret that was left hanging in the air.

Claire, Kyle, and Summer

As fans of the daytime soap opera know, Kyle and Claire have recently started dating and are excited about moving in together. However, before leaving Genoa City, Summer visited her ex-husband, Kyle, and their son, Harrison, to say goodbye.

During that visit, she asked Kyle not to reveal the move-in plans until she returns, wanting to be present for the announcement. Unfortunately, there’s currently no confirmed timeline for Summer’s return to The Young and the Restless.

Fans of the daytime soap opera can catch the latest episode of The Young and the Restless on the CBS Network.

