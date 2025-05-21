Soap showdown: General Hospital & The Young and the Restless stars face off on Celebrity Family Feud this summer

Season 11 of the Celebrity Family Feud is slated to hit the screens on ABC in July 2025 at the primetime slot. Steve Harvey, who is an Emmy Award-winning comedian, actor and author, is hosting the show. Incidentally, Harvey also hosts the channel's usual syndicated version of Family Feud. The show has been airing on ABC since 2015.

Ad

The celebrities' version has been airing once every year since the show's premiere in 2015. While 2023 and 2024 witnessed Celebrity Family Feud airing from July uptill December, the number of episodes for 2025 is as yet unknown.

The news caught fans' attention after Lauralee Bell of The Young and the Restless posted about it on her Instagram page. Lauralee's posts showed other Y&R actors, Michelle Stafford, Melissa Claire Egan, Bryton James and Joshua Morrow. Many of these actors replied to Lauralee's post.

Ad

Trending

At the same time, Michelle Stafford, who plays Phyllis Summers on The Young and the Restless, also posted a video of the behind-the-scenes moments from the filming of Celebrity Family Feud. Some General Hospital actors were visible on Stafford's video, which included Finola Hughes and Donnell Turner.

What is Celebrity Family Feud about?

Ad

Celebrity Family Feud is a game show where celebrities play in teams consisting of their families or co-actors. They represent a charity while playing as a family. Unlike regular families who win cash or personal prizes, the celebrity family winners donate their winnings to the charity they are supporting.

During the summer months, ABC blocks a part of primetime for Summer Fun & Games. ABC airs Celebrity Family Feud in the slot aimed at taking up a limited number of episodes to leave space for Family Feud. Introduced by NBC in 2008, ABC picked up the rights for the show in April 2015, airing their first show between June 21 and July 26, 2015.

Ad

The format for the show is the same as the syndicated version, with two games per episode. The games end with Fast Money reaching up to 500 points. The winners get $25,000, while the losing team earns $10,000 for their charity. Besides funny quips by Steve Harvey, a major attraction of Celebrity Family Feud is the number of famous faces playing the games.

As mentioned before, Celebrity Family Feud 2025 has two daily soaps competing, the Y&R family pitted against the GH family.

Ad

What is happening in General Hospital's storyline in the week of May 19, 2025?

Ad

Currently, Port Charles residents are enjoying their annual Nurses Ball for the year 2025. However, the premiere of the event started with Tracy's arrest on the red carpet. While she denied the charges of drugging Congressman Drew, the soap hints at the latter framing her for his personal vendetta.

Elsewhere, Lulu Spencer is digging out evidence to prove that Gio is Dante and Brook Lynn's long-lost baby. Cody has promised to help her in her mission. The gala event is expected to provide the setting for the shocking revelation. At the same time, Alexis disclosed to Kristina that Ava Jerome knows about her criminal actions and is blackmailing her for money.

Ad

Meanwhile, a surprise party crasher is expected to arrive soon. Whether that affects the upcoming story arcs remains to be seen.

Also Read: General Hospital spoilers for next 2 weeks (May 21 to 30, 2025): What to expect, major developments, and more

What is The Young and the Restless' storyline during the week of May 19, 2025?

Ad

Currently, Phyllis Summers is in a bad place on The Young and the Restless after she quit Billy's company. She wants her son to join her in some endeavor, but has no specific plans. After being turned down by her longtime friend, Amanda Sinclair, and Victor Newman, she is under stress.

While she finds a comforting friend in Nick, she also has a relentless rival in Sharon. Elsewhere, Audra is busy with her strategies to bring down Kyle, while the latter is looking for straightforward ways of avoiding conflicts with the Newman patriarch.

Ad

Meanwhile, Damian has offered to have Amy stay with him while he continues flirting with Lily on the other side. Elsewhere, things are not smooth between couples, Adam and Chelsea, and Billy and Sally.

Also Read: The Young and the Restless spoilers for the next 2 weeks (May 16 to 23, 2025): What to expect, major developments, and more

Continue watching The Young and the Restless on CBS and General Hospital on ABC every weekday while waiting for Celebrity Family Feud.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Poushali Guharauth Poushali is a comics and pop culture writer at Sportskeeda with a Master's degree in English Literature and an Advanced Diploma in Creative Writing. With a mammoth 17 years of experience under her belt at companies such as InfoCognitio, Tata Interactive Systems, ICFAI, Wordsmith, DAV Public School, and more, Poushali strives to create the most engaging and compelling content.



Poushali's years of experience also mean that she is a master in conducting in-depth research on any topic she covers, and cross-checking facts with official sources to produce top-notch content.



Poushali admires the late Chef Anthony Bourdain for his openness to world cultures and also looks up to Shah Rukh Khan's hard work and dedication to his craft. If she could travel back in time, she would love to be part of the classic 'The Sound of Music' as she appreciates its cinematography, script, and narrative.



When she's not working, Poushali enjoys binging on the latest K-dramas, Hollywood shows, and Indian series across OTT platforms. Know More