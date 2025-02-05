“Steffy your stepdaughter held you captive”—The Bold and the Beautiful fans speculate on Steffy’s reaction as Finn is revealed to be Luna’s father

Luna’s paternity drama on the CBS soap opera The Bold and the Beautiful has marked one twist after the other with several possible candidates coming to light who could have been her father. Now that Bill Spencer, Tom Starr, and Jack Finnegan have been ruled out of the possibilities, John “Finn” Finnegan has tested positive as the father of Luna Nozawa.

This revelation threatens the marriage of Finn with Steffy who clearly does not like Luna ever since she kidnapped Steffy and tried to harm her. The fans of the show have been excited to see how Steffy would react once she gets to know that Luna is her stepdaughter. A fan post on Facebook by Scharon Patterson sparked more comments from the fans.

“Steffy, your step daughter held you captive,” wrote a fan Suzanne Joiner

Fans speculated about Steffy's reaction, mentioning that she would outraged to know the news.

Since Steffy has been plotting to create a divide between Hope and Carter by bringing Daphne into the scene, this revelation has made fans call it a "karma" for her.

Current plot dynamics revolving around Luna's paternity drama on The Bold and the Beautiful

Luna’s paternity drama has shaken up the plot on The Bold and the Beautiful, revealing long-hidden secrets and changing family relationships. Finn, determined to get answers, secretly takes a DNA test after years of uncertainty about Luna’s father.

The results show that Finn, and not Tom Starr, is Luna’s real father. Finn feels heartbroken and completely betrayed by Poppy, who always told him there was no chance he could be Luna’s dad. Angry and overwhelmed by the revelation, Finn confronts Poppy, but she tries to brush it off and begs him to stay quiet. However, Finn can't ignore the truth anymore.

Meanwhile, Luna is staying at Bill Spencer’s house and struggling with guilt over her past mistakes, especially when she kidnapped Steffy. She realizes that Finn is the only family member who has ever truly cared about her, and now she may have lost him forever.

At the same time, Poppy is desperate to keep control of the situation and is also searching for Luna, who has mysteriously vanished from prison in their eyes. Li is also getting involved, trying to fix her relationship with Poppy, not knowing the full extent of the lies about Luna’s birth.

With emotions running high, Finn has a big choice to make now. Will he accept his role as Luna’s father, or will he turn his back on her? And with Steffy in the picture, how will this truth affect their already fragile relationship?

As more secrets come to light, major changes are likely to happen for the residents of Los Angeles, especially Forresters and the Finnegans.

Other major developments going on The Bold and the Beautiful

Beyond Luna’s paternity drama, The Bold and the Beautiful is full of tension with several major storylines. At the Spencer mansion, Luna is still in hiding, but Will Spencer’s visit with Electra could expose Bill’s secret. Will talks about Luna’s past crimes, thinking she’s still in prison. Meanwhile, Luna secretly listens in, realizing she’s in danger if anyone finds out the truth.

Elsewhere on The Bold and the Beautiful, the battle for control continues at Forrester Creations. Steffy Forrester is determined to take back power from the Logans and has sent Daphne Rose to cause problems between Carter Walton and Hope Logan. However, Brooke and Carter’s conversation might reveal cracks in the Logan takeover, which could shake up alliances.

Meanwhile, Poppy struggles with whether to tell Li the truth about Luna’s father. If she confesses, it could damage their newly repaired relationship. With more betrayals and shifting power struggles, the week is expected to be full of surprises.

Interested viewers can watch the new episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful on CBS and Paramount Plus.

