“Terrific scene!” — General Hospital fans cheer as Gio sends Ezra flying into the pool

In the recent episode of the daytime soap opera General Hospital, Port Charles was filled with shocking twists and turns. However, in the current scenario, while Sonny and Laura met at the club to discuss a few things, Ezra interrupted them. When Gio saw someone bothering his newly discovered grandparents, he pushed the person into the pool.

Meanwhile, fans of the daytime soap opera General Hospital shared their views on the scene. In a recent discussion post started by another fan, a fan by the name of Bonnie Jolles Maur commented:

"Terrific scene!"

Comments by fans on the post (Image via Facebook/@Jennifer Sander)

Bonnie commented on a discussion post started by Jennifer Sander on Facebook on June 5, 2025. Jennifer expressed their thoughts on the specific scene, writing:

"I loved it when Gio knocked Ezra into the pool!"

The Original Post by the fan (Image via Facebook/@Jennifer Sander)

Many fans of the daytime soap opera General Hospital took an interest in the same and shared their opinions on the scene. Some fans found it funny, with one calling it "awesome."

Comments by fans on the post (Image via Facebook/@Jennifer Sander)

On the other hand, some fans of the General Hospital commented that he was truly like his grandfather, Sonny, and he trusted him. They commented:

Comments by fans on the post (Image via Facebook/@Jennifer Sander)

Here's everything to know about the current drama on the General Hospital

In the recent episode of General Hospital that aired on June 4, 2025, Gio was seen at the club working as a lifeguard by the pool. Recently, after he discovered that he was the son of Brook Lyn and Dante, he left the Quartermaine Mansion and temporarily took shelter at Emma's place.

At the club, he ran into Emma, where he thanked her and discussed how Brook Lyn also did not know that he was the latter's son.

Emma expressed that she was glad to hear that and said he should give his parents a chance to bond with him. Further, he also shared that Sonny was the one person whom he trusted, but now knowing that he was related, it was difficult to do that too. Later, he ran into Sonny, who was with Laura at the club.

Laura thanked him for saving Rocco's life after he had suffered from alcohol poisoning. Gio replied that he would have done more if he had known that the two were half brothers. After Gio left, Laura was taken aback by Gio and expressed that he was a nice child.

However, Laura and Sonny's conversation was interrupted by Ezra, who walked in and recorded/livestreamed their meetup. He announced that Mayor Laura was having a catch-up with the mob boss Sonny Corinthos, and he warned the voters to vote for him next time. Upon seeing Ezra bother the two, Gio, who was carrying a mountain of towels in his hands, intentionally pushed Ezra into the pool.

He apologised for not seeing him. Seeing Gio push Ezra, Laura was impressed and commented, Sonny, on having an amazing grandson. Sonny was filled with pride and laughed at the scene.

Catch the latest episodes of General Hospital on the ABC Network and Hulu.

