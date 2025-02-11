The Bold and the Beautiful recap (February 10, 2025): Finn hides the truth while Brooke and Ridge clash

In the latest episode of the CBS soap opera The Bold and the Beautiful, aired on February 10, 2025, Finn struggled with Luna’s paternity secret. He knew that telling Steffy the truth that Luna was his daughter would change everything. Steffy noticed something was wrong, which led to an emotional moment between them.

Meanwhile, Brooke and Ridge argued about her new job as CEO of Forrester Creations. Brooke said she did it for Ridge, but he felt betrayed. Their conversation got even more intense when Taylor walked in. Elsewhere, Luna hid as Liam and Bill talked about her. She grew upset as she heard them say harsh things about her.

Later, Steffy and Finn got ready to celebrate their anniversary, but Finn still held onto his secret. She urged him to speak up, but he decided to wait. After she left, Finn looked at a picture of Luna and promised himself that he would tell Steffy the truth.

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for the episode aired on Monday, February 10, 2025

Finn struggles to confess the truth

Finn struggled with his secret at the Cliff House. He knew that telling Steffy that Luna was his daughter could change their marriage, but he couldn’t bring himself to say it.

Steffy reminded him they had been through so much together and could handle anything, but Finn held back, fearing how she would react.

Even though there was tension, Steffy wanted to focus on their anniversary. Steffy smiled, believing they’d moved past whatever bothered him, and headed to their bedroom to celebrate.

Luna overhears a painful conversation

At the Spencer estate on The Bold and the Beautiful, Liam and Bill talked about Luna and what she had done. Liam was still angry and believed she deserved to be in prison for what she did to Steffy. Bill, however, was more forgiving and said Luna had already paid for her mistakes. But Liam disagreed and reminded his father how close Luna had been to their family and how betrayed they all felt.

Outside, Luna was secretly listening to their conversation. Tears filled her eyes as she heard Liam call her a “psychopath” and say she belonged in prison.

Brooke and Ridge clash over Forrester Creations

At Forrester Creations on The Bold and the Beautiful, Brooke confronted Ridge, reminding him of their strong bond and trying to explain why she took the CEO position. However, Ridge felt deeply betrayed. He couldn’t believe that Brooke, the woman he once knew, would ever make this decision, and he struggled to understand her reasons.

Their conversation was interrupted when Taylor arrived. She wasn’t surprised to see Brooke there and clarified that Brooke’s support for Hope was a big betrayal. Ridge, stuck between the two women, eventually asked Brooke to leave. Before walking out, Brooke reminded him she was and always would be his Logan.

Fans can watch the new episode on CBS and Paramount Plus.

