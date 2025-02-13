The Bold and the Beautiful recap (February 12, 2025): Finn struggles with Luna’s truth while Steffy leans on him

In the recent episode of the CBS soap opera, The Bold and the Beautiful, tensions rose as Finn struggled with the shocking truth about Luna. Meanwhile, Steffy confided in Ridge and Taylor about the lingering trauma she still carried.

At Bill’s mansion, Luna wrestled with guilt over her past actions. She dreamed of a possible reconciliation with Finn and wondered if there was any hope for forgiveness. Bill reminded her that secrecy was crucial for her protection, but when Poppy arrived at his door looking for her daughter, the situation became even more complicated.

Elsewhere, Li confronted Finn about his meeting with Poppy, suspecting she had come to discuss Luna’s paternity. Finn stayed silent, but the weight of the secret hung over him. Meanwhile, Steffy admitted that while Finn and she had always grown stronger through adversity, she couldn’t shake the feeling that their struggles were far from over.

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for the episode aired on Wednesday, February 12, 2025

Finn battles with the truth about Luna

At the hospital on The Bold and the Beautiful, Finn and Poppy had a tense conversation about Luna’s paternity. Finn questioned whether Luna’s dark actions were inherited, wondering if violence ran in his family.

Poppy urged him to stay quiet, but he couldn’t keep such a huge secret from Steffy. As he prepared to tell her everything, Poppy warned of the fallout. Just as she left, Li walked in, immediately sensing something was wrong.

Li admitted she had failed Poppy and Luna. She regretted pushing Luna away when she needed stability, and wondered if having a father could have changed Luna’s life. Li said they might never know who Luna’s father was, but Finn stayed silent, carrying the weight of the truth.

Steffy finds comfort in Finn but fears the future

Steffy spent time with Ridge and Taylor, reflecting on her struggles. Ridge assured her that Finn’s love was strong, while Taylor was grateful he had saved her. However, Taylor reminded Steffy that she had to face the trauma of Luna’s actions on her own.

Steffy admitted she still struggled with what Luna had done. Ridge suggested she take a break from Forrester Creations to heal, but she insisted on staying busy. Though Finn was her rock, his ties to Sheila and Luna made things harder. She feared their challenges were far from over.

Meanwhile, on The Bold and the Beautiful, Finn prepared to tell Steffy the truth, knowing it could change everything. Keeping secrets was never easy for him, and this one could be their biggest test yet.

Luna wrestles with guilt and longing for forgiveness

Under house arrest at Bill’s mansion on The Bold and the Beautiful, Luna struggled with being confined. She admitted that while she once wanted to stay hidden, losing her freedom felt unbearable. She told Bill about recurring dreams where Finn and Steffy rejected her.

Luna quickly hid when Poppy unexpectedly showed up looking for her. Bill was surprised when Poppy revealed she had visited the prison but found Luna missing. Despite everything, she worried about her daughter’s safety. As Bill listened, he realized Poppy still cared more than she showed.

Fans of The Bold and the Beautiful can watch the new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount Plus.

