The Bold and the Beautiful recap (February 11, 2025): Luna’s pain, Finn’s guilt, and Steffy’s concern

In the episode of the CBS soap opera The Bold and the Beautiful aired on February 11, 2025, Finn struggled to keep Poppy’s secret or tell Steffy the shocking truth about Luna. Meanwhile, Luna felt alone, thinking about her past mistakes and worrying that Finn would never forgive her.

Poppy begged Finn to stay quiet, but he felt overwhelmed by the truth. He couldn’t stop thinking about how different things could have been if he had known that Luna was his daughter. Elsewhere, Bill told Luna about unexpected visitors at the prison, leaving her confused.

She didn’t understand why Finn would come to see her after everything that had happened. As she dealt with guilt and fear about her future, Finn questioned whether he could keep this secret from Steffy.

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for the episode aired on Tuesday, February 11, 2025

Finn wrestles with the truth about Luna

The Bold and the Beautiful episode started in Malibu, where Finn enjoyed a quiet morning after a romantic anniversary night with Steffy. However, he couldn’t stop thinking about Poppy’s shocking revelation that Luna was his daughter.

Steffy noticed that he seemed distracted and asked if something was wrong, but he avoided the conversation. She left for work, giving Finn time to think. Alone, he wondered how he would tell his wife the truth.

Meanwhile, at Il Giardino on The Bold and the Beautiful, Poppy anxiously tried to contact Finn, but he didn’t answer. Deacon noticed that she looked upset and tried to comfort her. He mentioned Luna’s past mistakes, and how hard it must be for Poppy as a mother. Poppy, feeling overwhelmed, avoided talking about her own guilt in keeping Finn and Luna apart.

Luna’s turmoil and Bill’s revelation

Bill visited Luna with coffee and updates about the outside world. She had overheard him talking earlier and asked what was going on. At first, Bill hesitated, but then he told her that both Poppy and Finn had visited the prison. While she understood why her mother had come, she was shocked that Finn had been there.

Ridge and Taylor’s growing bond

At Eric’s mansion on The Bold and the Beautiful, Ridge and Taylor shared a warm moment as they talked about their future. Taylor was happy to be with Ridge, but she was also worried about the future. Ridge assured her that they would figure everything out together. As they embraced, Steffy arrived unexpectedly, and caught them sharing a kiss.

Steffy was happy to see them together and talked about her night with Finn. However, the conversation became serious when they mentioned Luna. Steffy said she was relieved that Luna was behind bars, but Ridge and Taylor felt there was more to the story. They reminded her that Luna’s presence in their lives wasn’t over yet.

Luna’s regrets and Finn’s dilemma

As Luna sat alone, she thought about her past. She remembered being a child and a teenager, growing up without a father. She wondered how different her life would have been if Finn had been there for her. But at the same time, she feared that even if he wanted to be in her life now, it might be too late.

Meanwhile, on The Bold and the Beautiful, Finn got a text from Steffy, reminding him of their love. He stared at the message, feeling torn between his love for his wife and the secret he was keeping from her. With Poppy urging him to stay silent and his conscience telling him to tell the truth, Finn realized that whatever he decided would change his life forever.

The Bold and the Beautiful fans can watch the new episodes on CBS and Paramount Plus.

