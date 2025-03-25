The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Taylor spies on Brooke and Ridge while Hope rethinks her future with Carter

The Bold and the Beautiful will have massive emotional repercussions on Tuesday, March 25, as two considerable storylines take over. Taylor Hayes is going to catch Brooke Logan being close to Ridge Forrester, setting off a dramatic confrontation that might change the dynamic between them.

As Hope Logan wades through the wreckage of Carter Walton's deceit, she will wonder if there is hope for the two of them. And as Ridge considers his choice and Hope's rage is spent, both the romance and business partnerships will be stretched to their breaking points.

As the dust finally settles in the war of ownership of Forrester Creations, some choices have to be made of love and of business. Hope's firing and cancellation of her line will cause her to question all her decisions.

Carter's refusal to quit the company will leave Brooke fuming and disillusioned. Meanwhile, Brooke will take advantage of the situation to remind Ridge of their past, but she will be booked so that she will be in direct opposition to Taylor once more.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative and contains spoilers for The Bold and the Beautiful.

Brooke pleads for a reunion, which ticks off Taylor on The Bold and the Beautiful

Brooke reveals her plans by kissing Ridge and pleading with him to come back to her. She'll inform him that she wants to begin their life anew and is certain that they belong together.

Ridge won't immediately respond to her desperate appeal, but the scene will be interrupted when Taylor comes along and catches them being close to each other.

Taylor will be in shock when she catches Brooke in this intimate moment with Ridge. Despite having said she had moved on, Taylor will not be able to hold in her jealousy and pain. She will notice Brooke attempting to reclaim her place beside Ridge again, and there will be a blazing showdown.

Ridge will be forced to take a stand between the two women and make a choice. While Brooke's words will stir up old feelings, Ridge will ultimately appear to lean towards Taylor. Brooke will likely depart disappointed, her hopes for a reunion dashed, at least for the time being.

Hope confronts Carter and the consequences are savage on The Bold and the Beautiful

Hope will be seen berating Carter at the cabin for staying behind at Forrester Creations. She'll accuse him of being on the Forresters' side and abandoning their business partnership. Carter will try to explain that he remained behind to save what they'd established together, but Hope will refuse to hear it.

She'll make him remember how her clothing business was closed and how he kept silent when that was going on. Hope will inform him that she doesn't trust him anymore and doesn't believe he's concerned about what is best for her.

Carter will plead for another chance, stating they are fighting over something that should be fought over, but Hope will let him know it is too late. She'll blame him for caving in under pressure and leaving her when she needed him most. She'll tell him to return to his "chosen family" and never bother her again.

Daphne spots an opportunity on The Bold and the Beautiful

While Carter is stunned at Hope's rejection, Daphne Rose will be gearing up to take matters into her own hands. She'll tell Zende that Carter needs someone who is a genuine supporter and will insinuate that Hope never was that someone.

Daphne will stand poised to move in for the kill, and maybe reignite her pursuit of Carter as more than just friends in future episodes. She will also be afraid that Carter will learn that she started connecting with Carter on Steffy's instructions.

As Daphne has started to develop genuine feelings for Carter, the revelation of the truth about her plan with Steffy would affect her relationship with Carter. So, she will try her best to keep it under wraps on The Bold and the Beautiful.

Fans can watch The Bold and the Beautiful on CBS.

