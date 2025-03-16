The Bold and the Beautiful weekly recap (March 10 to 14, 2025): Steffy's rage, Li attacks Poppy, Ridge and Eric's ultimatum

The Bold and the Beautiful episodes from March 10 to 14 were filled with drama, confrontations, and stunning decisions that kept viewers in suspense. Steffy Forrester's anger hit a boiling point as she went on the attack against Luna and Dollar Bill, sparing no quarter for Luna's wrongdoing.

Meanwhile, Li got revenge into her own hands, letting loose on Poppy in a bloody confrontation that came perilously close to killing her. Bill Spencer was criticized for his controversial move, while Finn grappled with the emotional discovery of his new daughter.

By the end of the week, Ridge and Eric issued an ultimatum to Carter that would decide the future of Forrester Creations.

Everything that happened from March 10 to March 14 on The Bold and the Beautiful

Monday, March 10: Steffy lashed out on The Bold and the Beautiful

Steffy was furious when she learned that Dollar Bill had gone behind her back and used his influence to secure Luna's release from jail. She confronted both Bill and Luna, leaving it in no doubt that Luna was not part of their family.

Luna begged for a second chance, claiming she wished to make things right and bond with Finn as her father, but Steffy rejected her outright. While doing all this, Sheila attempted to brainwash Finn into thinking that a parent-child relationship cannot be broken, sowing seeds of uncertainty in him.

Hope confronted Carter, urging him to send Daphne Rose back to Paris following her betrayal, but Carter would not oblige. It was an emotion-filled day with the loss of trust and outbursts.

Tuesday, March 11: Three bombshells from Finn on The Bold and the Beautiful

Finn was wracked with guilt about the truth and finally chose to confide in Li. He told her that his teenage affair with Poppy had led to Luna's conception, which made him Luna's father. Li was shocked and didn't believe it initially, but Finn assured her that he had taken a DNA test as well.

The second surprise was that he broke the news that Luna had been pardoned and was free to go wherever she wanted. And lastly, he admitted Steffy was at Bill's mansion, attacking him and Luna. Li couldn't help but call for Poppy to come to her office for a harsh reckoning.

Wednesday, March 12: Li attacks Poppy, and Luna's pardon shocks everyone on The Bold and the Beautiful

Poppy arrived at Li's office, unaware of the storm awaiting her. As soon as she walked in, Li lashed out, accusing her of deceiving Finn and ruining his life. When Poppy attempted to stand up for herself, stating that she and Finn had actual feelings for one another, Li snapped and attacked her. She had her hands around Poppy's neck in a fierce attack.

Back at Bill's estate, Baker showed up to return Luna to prison when she received a surprise call that she had been pardoned. The news caught everybody by surprise, particularly Steffy, who promised that she would make Luna pay for her sins.

Thursday, March 13: Luna remains free & Sheila weighs in on The Bold and the Beautiful

Following Luna's stunning pardon, Bill neither affirmed nor denied that he was responsible for it, but rumors ran high. Luna was happy, having been given a second chance, but Steffy was furious and set on getting her back behind bars.

However, Steffy and Finn returned home, where she insisted that Finn should promise not to get involved with Luna anymore. Elsewhere, Sheila and Deacon talked about Luna's future. Sheila even conceded that Luna could be beyond saving, a surprising thing to hear from a woman who has a dark history of her own.

Friday, March 14: Ultimatum to Carter by Eric and Ridge on The Bold and the Beautiful

Eric and Ridge confronted Carter and offered him a second chance to restore his senses and give up Forrester Creations' throne. Carter, upon consideration, promised but with conditions: Hope for the Future will stay.

Eric and Ridge agreed to the compromise and thus brought an end to the coup in the firm. They also restore Carter to the role he had abandoned. Back at Bill's mansion, Poppy had a fiery argument with Luna, accusing her of being responsible for being the reason behind the decisions that had resulted in her killing.

At the close of the week, tensions were still evident, and the fallout from these volatile scenes would carry over into the next week on The Bold and the Beautiful.

Fans can watch The Bold and the Beautiful on CBS.

