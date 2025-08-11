The Bold and The Beautiful recap (August 11, 2025): Luna wakes up from her coma, and Bill finds out about Grace's lies

The latest episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, which aired on August 11, 2025, took a dramatic turn in Los Angeles. Sheila Sharpe finally confronted Li Finnegan and questioned her about where Luna Nozawa's burial site was and the secrets she had been keeping from everyone.Meanwhile, Ivy Forrester received the news that Liam Spencer had survived the experimental brain surgery for his terminal brain tumor and was relieved that he had more time to live. In addition to these developments, Bill Spencer found out from Liam Spencer and Hope Logan about how Doctor Grace Buckingham had deceived them all about his son's health and extorted their money.Everything that happened on the August 11, 2025, episode of The Bold and The BeautifulOn the August 11, 2025, episode of The Bold and The Beautiful, Li Finnegan finally allowed Sheila Sharpe to see her granddaughter, Luna Nozawa. She was lying in a comatose state in a hospital bed in Li's apartment. Sheila was shocked to learn about Luna being alive since she had thought that her granddaughter had died and had been buried long ago. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSheila told Li about how grateful she was for her saving Luna's life, just like Sheila had saved John Finn Finnegan's life once. Sheila asked Li why she had decided to save Luna, and Li explained that when she saw Luna battling for her life at the hospital, something inside her had changed.On The Bold and The Beautiful, Li told Sheila that she felt that Luna also deserved a chance to be forgiven and be able to start over completely. She shared that Luna’s villainous tendencies stemmed from being raised by Poppy Nozawa and not having the childhood she deserved. Li vowed to do everything in her power to help Luna wake from her coma.Meanwhile, on The Bold and The Beautiful, at the Forrester Creations main office, Will Spencer and Electra Forrester shared a kiss and discussed how grateful they were that Luna was out of their lives. Their conversation was interrupted by Ivy Forrester, who asked Will about Liam's well-being. Will shared with Ivy that Liam's surgery had been successful and he would live since his terminal brain tumor had been removed.A still from The Bold and The Beautiful (Image via Facebook/TheBoldAndTheBeautiful)At the Spencer mansion, Hope Logan and Liam Spencer had a conversation with each other regarding Doctor Grace Buckingham. They discussed how shocked they were to learn that Grace had lied about Liam's brain tumor diagnosis and surgery just to extort one million dollars from Bill for Liam's recovery.Grace had used up the money to pay off her ex-husband, Reece Buckingham's, gambling debts and get the criminals away from her family. Liam shared that he wished she had gone to the police instead. Finn later called Liam to tell him that Grace had turned herself in, and Bill came in and found out the truth about Grace's lies.A still from The Bold and The Beautiful of Bill Spencer (Image via Facebook/TheBoldAndTheBeautiful)Back at Li's apartment, Sheila and Li spent time beside Luna's bed when Luna squeezed Sheila's hands. Soon, Luna opened her eyes and saw Li and Sheila beside her.Fans can watch The Bold and The Beautiful on CBS and Paramount+.