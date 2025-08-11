What to expect from today's episode of The Bold and the Beautiful (August 11, 2025)?

In the upcoming episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, set to air on August 11, 2025, dramatic events are about to unfold as tensions rise. After Nick's proposal, Brooke and Taylor remark that she will not remove the ring so easily. Meanwhile, Hope and Liam inform Bill about Grace's foul play, and Bill remarks that Grace would have to pay.

Furthermore, the truth about Luna will be revealed to Sheila. The upcoming episode of The Bold and the Beautiful will be filled with surprises, leaving fans on the edge of their seats.

Disclaimer: This article is based on speculations and may contain spoilers.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for episode set to air on August 11, 2025

Nick proposes while Taylor talks to Ridge

In the upcoming episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, Nick might finally propose to Brooke. Though Nick had planned to propose in the past, it led to an unfortunate event that nearly cost Brooke her life. Now, speculation suggests that Nick will finally pop the question with the ring he has been carrying for a while.

But will Brooke accept his proposal, or does she still believe that Ridge will come back to her?

Elsewhere on the soap opera, Ridge may sit with Taylor to express his concerns about Brooke coming closer to Nick. However, Taylor will make it clear that she has a future, but it's not going to be with Ridge, as she has no plans to take off the engagement ring. Implying that she will not let Ridge go anywhere, and Brooke can be with whoever she wants to be with, except for Ridge.

Liam and Hope reveal Grace's scheme

Bill Spencer (Image via CBS Network)

Further, on The Bold and the Beautiful, as seen in the previous episodes, Finn discovered that Grace staged Liam's illness to extort money from Bill. Though Grace revealed that she acted out of desperation due to Reese's huge debt, Liam and Hope assured her they would not tell anyone.

However, speculation suggests that Liam and Hope will reveal that Dr. Garce gave Liam medicines that caused him to experience symptoms consistently, leaving him in constant pain. When Bill learns about this, he remarks that Grace will pay for causing Liam to suffer unnecessarily.

Sheila finds out Luna's alive

Li & Luna (Image via CBS Network)

In previous episodes of the soap opera, it was revealed that Li had staged Luna’s death as part of a calculated plan to protect her from danger. For a while, the plan went flawlessly, with Luna living in secrecy under Li’s watchful eye. However, a recent encounter with Sheila has begun to unravel this carefully constructed façade. During their interaction, Sheila sensed that something was off, leaving her increasingly suspicious of Li’s intentions and actions.

Speculations suggest that Sheila will soon find out that Luna is alive and that Li has been keeping her alive and safe in secrecy. However, Sheila will question why Li lied about her death and what her motives are.

Now, fans are left wondering, will this shocking revelation put Sheila in danger?

Catch the latest episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful on CBS and Paramount+ to find out what happens next.

