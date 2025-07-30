The Bold and the Beautiful recap (July 30, 2025): Li hides Luna's secret while Ridge and Brooke enjoy the fashion show

The latest episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, which aired on July 30, 2025, took a dramatic turn in Los Angeles. Nick Marone ended up finding an alternate method of transportation to take Brooke Logan out on a date in Italy. Meanwhile, Brooke Logan ended up taking center stage on her Forrester Creations business trip.Li Nozawa made a vow to a comatose Luna Nozawa lying on a hospital bed. In addition to these developments, Sheila Sharpe had a conversation with Deacon Sharpe about still not knowing the exact location where Li claimed to have buried Luna.Everything that happened on the July 30, 2025, episode of The Bold and the BeautifulOn the July 30, 2025, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, Brooke Logan and Ridge Forrester spent some quality time with each other on a romantic boat ride, across the Capri waters in Italy. The two of them discussed some business regarding Forrester Creations. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMeanwhile, at the fashion show location, Eric Forrester pulled his son Ridge aside and told him that he had seen Brooke and Nick Marone kissing each other passionately the previous night. He warned Ridge that he was very close to losing Brooke, the woman that everyone knew was perfect for him.Ridge ended up confronting Brooke on The Bold and the Beautiful regarding her relationship with Nick Marone, and Brooke shot back at him by saying that she was happy that at least someone was trying to make an effort for her. The Forrester Creations fashion show ended up being held at a restaurant and had models flaunting designer dresses.Brooke ended up walking the ramp as well, which made the audience cheer for her loudly. The show was successful, and after that, the press people demanded to take pictures of Ridge and Brooke together, whom they called the king and queen of fashion. Brooke seemed uncomfortable with the attention that was being put on her and Ridge and ended up leaving quickly after the pictures were taken. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMeanwhile, on The Bold and the Beautiful, the boat that Nick Marone had hired still needed some repairs, so Nick ended up contacting one of his friends, who gave him a luxurious car. He then drove off to the site of the Forrester Creations fashion show. Nick ended up running into Eric at the location, and the latter made it clear that he was not welcome there.Ridge and Brooke ended up having a conversation, where the latter admitted that she was tired of the on-again, off-again relationship with him. She told Ridge that she knew he loved her, but he was too cowardly to admit that to her and ended up wanting to leave.In addition to these developments on The Bold and the Beautiful, Li Nozawa overlooked a comatose Luna Nozawa on the hospital bed and vowed that she would not let her die. Meanwhile, Sheila Sharpe spoke to Deacon Sharpe about how Li had not shared the exact details of where Luna was allegedly buried. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostLi ended up going over to II Giardino, and Sheila asked to see Luna's burial site, but Li did not give her any details.Fans can watch The Bold and the Beautiful on CBS and Paramount+.