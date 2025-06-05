The Bold and The Beautiful recap (June 5, 2025): Ridge finds out about Luna's threats while Luna handles her gun

In the June 5, 2025, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, things got heated and dramatic in Los Angeles. Ridge Forrester found out about Luna Nozawa visiting John Finn Finnegan at the cliff house and threatening Steffy Forrester, and got extremely angry. Sheila Sharpe and Deacon Sharpe had an honest conversation with each other regarding Luna as well.

Deacon asked Sheila about the details of Luna's threats, and Sheila filled him in on how she should have driven her out of town while she still had the power to do so. Luna Nozawa continued to plan how to exact revenge on Steffy, while Steffy vowed that she would try her best never to back down.

Everything that happened on the June 5, 2025, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful

On the June 5, 2025, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, John Finn Finnegan and Steffy Forrester took some time to discuss the details of their issues with Luna Nozawa. Finn spoke about how Luna crossed all boundaries that they had put in place and showed up at their cliff house.

Steffy shared how Luna must have had a lot of gall showing up to their own house, putting her demands on the table, and threatening Steffy for standing up for what was right. Both of them discussed how, since Luna had been capable of murdering two people, she was a seasoned criminal and could go to any extent to make sure that she got what she wanted.

Meanwhile, on The Bold and The Beautiful, during their conversation, Ridge Forrester walked into the cliff house and could sense that something was terribly wrong by sensing the atmosphere. He asked Steffy what had been going on, and she told him that Luna had just visited them there. Ridge heard everything about how she had made Steffy feel extremely unsafe and how she had come in demanding second chances that she did not deserve.

Ridge exclaimed that it was ridiculous that Bill Spencer had gotten Luna pardoned from jail, and Finn added that he must have paid somebody off to accomplish this feat. Ridge assured Steffy that he would contact the best lawyers to ensure that the judges overturned this pardon.

At Luna's apartment, she spent time talking to the gun-seller who had just delivered her a 9mm pistol. He asked her why she had purchased the gun, and she said that since she lived alone, she needed to be able to defend and protect herself when the need arose. In addition to this, on The Bold and the Beautiful, Deacon and Sheila Sharpe argued with each other.

Deacon shouted at Sheila for being careless enough to meet with Luna, her killer granddaughter, at their house, where she had also threatened Steffy. Deacon lamented about how Luna had killed two of his friends, and Sheila said that she had tried her best to make her leave town.

At Luna's apartment, she thought to herself about how she would do her best to make sure that she got Steffy out of the way. She aimed her gun at a picture of Steffy on her laptop and muttered to herself that she would shoot her.

Fans can watch The Bold and the Beautiful on the CBS Network and Paramount+.

