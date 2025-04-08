The Bold and The Beautiful spoilers: Steffy shocks Liam with a confession, Deacon lashes out, and Carter fights back

The CBS soap opera The Bold and The Beautiful premiered on American daytime television in March 1987. Since then, the soap has released 37 seasons and won numerous Daytime Emmy Awards. The producer couple Lee and William Bell created the show, which is set in Los Angeles.

Ad

The Bold and The Beautiful revolves around themes of love, rivalries, family feuds, and scandals. It focuses on the lives of the members of the Forrester, Logan, Spencer, and Carter families.

Celebrity Dirty Laundry and Soap Hub revealed spoilers for the upcoming April 8, 2025, episode of The Bold and The Beautiful. According to the spoilers, Steffy will confess to Liam about how she saved his life and Deacon Sharpe will engage in a physical fight with Carter Walton over Hope Logan.

Ad

Trending

What to expect on the April 8, 2025, episode of The Bold and The Beautiful

The spoilers for the April 8, 2025, episode of The Bold and The Beautiful revealed that Liam and Steffy will share some heartfelt moments at the hospital. In the previous episodes, Liam had a heart attack after a fight with his father, Bill Spencer, over Liam's complicit behavior in aiding Luna Nozawa, a criminal.

Ad

Ad

Spoilers reveal that Liam will wake up from his emergency surgery and squeeze Steffy's hand, who had been by his side throughout. However, he will have no recollection of what happened to him or how he ended up in the hospital.

Steffy will try to tell him everything she knows, which isn't much. She was unaware of how he got hurt as she reached him right after he fell and took him to the hospital, thus saving his life.

Ad

Liam's doctor, Grace Buckingham, tells them that if Steffy hadn't found him when she did, he would have lost his life. Spoilers reveal that Steffy will tell him how she had called for help and stayed by his side when he was at the hospital. Hearing this, Liam will feel extremely grateful to her.

Liam may also suffer from memory loss and assume that he is still married to Steffy on The Bold and The Beautiful. Spoilers also reveal that Steffy will get in touch with John Finn Finnegan about what had happened to Liam. Meanwhile, Finn would talk to Dr. Grace about Liam's health and recovery.

Ad

Ad

Meanwhile, at the Forrester Creations office, things will get heated in the upcoming April 8, 2025, episode, following Deacon Sharpe and Carter Walton's fight. Deacon had accused Carter of ditching Hope Logan when she needed him and turning his back on her.

In the upcoming episode, their fight will get physical and Deacon will use his martial arts training and kick Carter, who would hit Deacon back.

Meanwhile, Hope Logan will struggle with having to decide how her life would progress. After she was kicked out of Forrester Creations by Steffy, she felt lost and did not know what to do. In the April 8 episode, she will also hear about Liam's hospitalization, forcing her to make some hard decisions.

Ad

Ad

Fans can watch The Bold and The Beautiful on the CBS Network and stream episodes on Paramount+.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Alokita Raichaudhuri Alokita Raichaudhuri writes all about the unexpected world of daily soaps at Sportskeeda. An avid reader who enjoys staying updated on pop culture and trivia, she is currently pursuing a degree in English Language and Literature at Jadavpur University.



As a member of a non-profit organization Not Apolitical, which is dedicated to communication and PR, in addition to social change, Alokita combines her passion for writing with her commitment to social service. Her achievements include being named Best Speaker at the 16th National Youth Parliament, where she received recognition from the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs.



Beyond her academic and professional pursuits, she can be found caring for stray animals, including her beloved dog on campus, Timbi. She draws inspiration from Phoebe Waller-Bridge for her exceptional writing skills and dreams of attending Pink Floyd's 1995 PULSE concert, if only time travel were possible. Know More