The Young and the Restless recap (April 3, 2025): Traci fights her emotions while Kyle and Jack scheme and Victor faces new threats

In the recent episode of The Young and the Restless that aired on April 3, 2025, Victor Newman suspected a link between Tucker McCall and Aristotle Dumas. Meanwhile, Kyle and Jack Abbott worked to expose Victor’s spies at Jabot. Traci Abbott grew emotional over her fiancé, making Diane Jenkins suspicious.

Michael Baldwin struggled with loyalty as Victor’s scheme became riskier. Nikki Newman was torn between her husband and the truth, while Lauren Fenmore Baldwin pushed for answers. With secrets unraveling and betrayals looming, Genoa City’s power players were on edge.

The Young and the Restless recap for the episode aired on Thursday, April 3, 2025

Jack and Kyle plot their next move

At Crimson Lights on The Young and the Restless, Jack warned Traci over the phone not to meet “Alan Laurent” alone. After the call, Kyle arrived and noticed that Jack was distracted, but Jack shifted the focus to business. Kyle mentioned an employee, Matheson, who had been asking about sensitive product details.

Jack and Kyle suspected Victor had planted spies at Jabot. To fight back, they decided to outbid Victor and recruit his informants. Jack believed it was worth the cost to beat Victor at his own game. Despite the business talk, Kyle remained concerned about Jack’s worries. Jack admitted the issue involved Traci’s fiancé but didn’t share more details.

Traci’s growing unease over Alan

At the GCAC on The Young and the Restless, Diane met Traci, who seemed tense. Diane noticed her uneasiness, especially when the wedding came up. Traci tried to act normal, but Diane wasn’t convinced.

When Traci took a call from “Alan,” she got emotional after he sent her wildflowers, a sentimental gesture. Fighting back tears, she told him to come home soon. When she returned to Diane, she still looked shaken, making Diane wonder if something was wrong in her relationship.

Lauren urges Nikki to reveal Victor’s secrets

At the jazz lounge, Lauren met Nikki, hoping to get her to reveal Victor’s secrets. Worried about Michael, Lauren said he seemed conflicted over a project involving Jack and Jabot. Nikki didn’t know the full details but confirmed it was tied to Victor’s grudge against Jack. Lauren feared Michael’s loyalty to Victor could lead to trouble, just as it had before.

Victor faces threats and shocking connections

At the Newman ranch on The Young and the Restless, Michael told Victor that one of his spies, likely Matheson, was demanding more money and threatening to expose his scheme. Victor vowed to take control of the situation. Michael then revealed that Damian Kane was Nate’s half-brother and that Aristotle Dumas had contacted Billy Abbott for unknown reasons.

Victor soon made a shocking connection: Aristotle’s company, Arabesque, had ties to Glissade. This raised the possibility that Tucker and Aristotle were the same person, leaving Victor determined to uncover the truth.

Michael struggles with loyalty as Nikki grows concerned

When Nikki got home, she questioned Michael about his meeting with Victor. Noticing his discomfort, she pushed for answers, but he avoided her questions. Michael only said that Victor needed someone to watch his back. Feeling uneasy, Nikki confronted Victor about her concerns, but he brushed them off, insisting he had everything under control.

Later, Michael met with Lauren again. She warned him to be careful, fearing Victor’s plans could end badly. She urged him not to let his loyalty cloud his judgment.

The Young and the Restless fans can watch its new episodes on CBS and Paramount Plus.

