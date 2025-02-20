The Young and the Restless recap (February 19, 2025): Victor issues a warning to Kyle while Summer’s obsession spirals

In the recent episodes of the CBS soap opera The Young and the Restless, aired on February 19, 2025, Victor Newman meddled in Kyle Abbott’s love life again, predicting trouble in his relationship with Claire Newman. Meanwhile, Summer Newman’s obsession with Kyle worried Daniel Romalotti Jr.

Ad

Elsewhere, Michael Baldwin faced criticism from Lauren for siding with Victor, and Phyllis Summers' sudden absence concerned Daniel. At Society, tensions rose as Victor warned Kyle over dinner with Claire. Nikki Newman arrived to witness the conflict, while Jack Abbott and Diane Jenkins Abbott’s arrival added to the drama.

At the athletic club, Summer insisted she wasn’t fixated on Kyle, but Daniel remained skeptical. In the jazz lounge, Lauren questioned Michael’s secrecy about Victor’s schemes. Meanwhile, Victor pushed Michael to spy on Jabot. As the night ended, Claire reassured Kyle and Nikki that Victor’s threats didn’t scare her, but Nikki feared more trouble ahead.

Ad

Trending

Ad

The Young and the Restless recap for the episode aired on Wednesday, February 19, 2025

Michael and Lauren clash over Victor’s schemes

At the jazz lounge on The Young and the Restless, Michael Baldwin and Lauren Fenmore Baldwin argued about Victor’s feud with Jack Abbott. Lauren was frustrated with Michael’s loyalty to Victor, especially after the dangers he faced at the ranch.

Ad

When she pressed for the truth, Michael repeated what he told Chance Chancellor. Lauren doubted him, but Michael insisted everything was fine since Jordan and Ian Ward were gone. Despite her concerns, Lauren let Michael distract her with a dance. Later, they went upstairs for a romantic evening, though Victor’s influence still lingered.

Daniel worries about Phyllis while Summer denies her obsession

At the athletic club, Daniel Romalotti Jr. worried about Phyllis Summers’ sudden silence after she had been constantly calling and texting him.

Ad

Summer Newman suggested Phyllis might have lost her phone or gone to bed early, insisting there was no need to panic unless she missed their family breakfast.

Ad

When Daniel brought up Summer’s obsession with Kyle Abbott, she denied it. He urged her to move on and focus on Chance Chancellor, but Summer insisted one dinner didn’t mean they were back together. Frustrated, she snapped at Daniel and refused to discuss Kyle anymore.

Victor warns Kyle as tensions rise at Society

At Society on The Young and the Restless, Kyle Abbott and Claire Newman had a tense dinner with Victor Newman, who predicted another Abbott family disaster, and warned Claire would be caught in it.

Ad

Kyle accused Victor of stirring up trouble, and Nikki Newman arrived, backing his suspicions. Victor stayed cryptic, insisting Jack Abbott and Diane Jenkins Abbott’s happiness wouldn’t last.

Victor also reminded Kyle of his past with Summer and warned him not to hurt Claire. When Jack and Diane arrived, Victor mocked their concocted bliss, before leaving. Claire wasn’t intimidated, but Nikki sensed more trouble ahead.

Ad

Victor’s plans continue as Michael ignores his call

At the Grand Phoenix, Michael ignored Victor’s call, choosing to focus on his evening with Lauren. Meanwhile, Victor left a voicemail, demanding updates on Jabot’s plans, proving he wasn’t done scheming.

As the episode ended, Claire stood her ground, but Nikki sensed more trouble. With Victor plotting and Summer fixated on Kyle, another Newman-Abbott clash seemed inevitable.

Also Read: The Young and The Restless recap (February 18, 2025): Victor's eyes on Jabot Cosmetics and Summer's jealousy

Ad

Fans of The Young and the Restless can watch the new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount Plus.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback