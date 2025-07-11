The Young and the Restless recap (July 11, 2025): Claire questions Kyle’s loyalty while Cane spies on him and Audra

In the recent episode of the CBS soap opera The Young and the Restless aired on July 11, 2025, Cane spotted Kyle and Audra in a cozy moment and began to doubt their partnership. Claire, still grieving her father, felt torn and unsure about her growing bond with Holden.

In Genoa City, Adam returned from Nice and told Chelsea about Cane’s secret identity and the mountain situation. Chelsea believed Holden was working for Cane, and together, she and Adam planned to uncover the truth. Claire struggled with her loss and missed Kyle deeply. Holden’s questions made her doubt Kyle, even though she tried to trust him.

The Young and the Restless recap for the episode aired on Friday, July 11, 2025

Cane observes Kyle and Audra’s suspicious chemistry

In the hills of Nice on The Young and the Restless, Cane saw Kyle smelling Audra’s perfume and noticed how they joked like a couple. Though they claimed it was all business, Cane had doubts. As they pushed their fragrance rivalry idea, Cane didn’t see the value for Jabot. Still, their banter made him delay the Dumas launch to use the drama for publicity.

Later, Audra invited Kyle to her train car, where they shared drinks and celebrated their growing success and closeness.

Claire grieves and Holden steps in with hidden motives

At Crimson Lights on The Young and the Restless, Claire sat alone when Holden showed up and offered sympathy for Cole’s death. He shared that he had also lost his father and invited her to breakfast to cheer her up.

Claire was unsure at first but agreed, though she admitted she missed Kyle and hoped he somehow sensed it. Holden picked up on her sadness and gently made her question Kyle’s loyalty. Just as they were about to leave, Claire changed her mind, too emotional to go. Holden acted understanding, but his true intentions seemed more suspicious.

Adam and Chelsea uncover Cane’s Genoa City link

At Society on The Young and the Restless, Adam told Chelsea that Cole had died. They talked about Victoria, then shifted to Cane’s secrets. Chelsea confirmed Cane was Aristotle Dumas and had left people stranded without cell service.

Adam shared that Phyllis had seen him in Nice, which could cause problems if she told Nick. He and Chelsea decided to keep Cane’s secret for now and look into his ties in Genoa City.

When Holden walked in with Claire, Chelsea realized he had met with Cane before and had flirted with her to get info. She and Adam figured he was working for Cane.

They went over to talk. Adam offered condolences to Claire, then questioned Holden about his past job at Dumas. Holden got nervous and avoided the questions, so Adam suggested a meeting at Newman Media.

Later, Adam and Chelsea agreed Holden was hiding something. He denied knowing Dumas, but Chelsea didn’t believe him. Adam worried about Claire, but Chelsea felt she could handle herself.

Claire’s faith in Kyle wavers

Claire said she trusted Kyle, but deep down, she was unsure. Holden’s comments made her question things, even though she tried to stay confident. Holden told her to trust Kyle, but his words clearly got to her. With Kyle far away and close to Audra, Claire started to wonder if her faith in him would hold up.

As Cane watched Kyle and Audra closely and Holden grew closer to Claire, trust and loyalty became harder to hold onto in Genoa City.

Fans of The Young and the Restless can watch the new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount Plus

