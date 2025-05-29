The Young and the Restless recap (May 29, 2025): Ashley plans a new therapy journey while Daniel rejects Phyllis’ Chancellor pitch

In the recent episode of the CBS soap opera The Young and the Restless aired on May 29, 2025, Ashley Abbott returned home and saw the changes made while she was gone. She realized she still needed help and decided to go back to Paris for therapy.

Phyllis Summers tried to start a business plan with her son, Daniel, but he shut her down. Though hurt, she stayed determined and prepared to meet Aristotle Dumas in D.C. At the park, Kyle and Claire helped Harrison come up with a birthday gift for Nikki. Claire stayed hopeful that they would win Victor’s approval.

The Young and the Restless recap for the episode aired on Thursday, May 29, 2025

Ashley’s return and emotional breakthrough

Ashley Abbott on The Young and the Restless came back to the Abbott mansion and looked around at the new renovations. At first, she seemed unsure, which made Jack nervous. But she surprised him and Diane by saying the changes looked great and even thought their dad, John Abbott, would’ve liked them too.

Diane was happy to hear Ashley’s words. Later, Ashley told Jack she had been so focused on helping Traci that she forgot to care for herself. She didn’t trust the Paris clinic anymore after learning Martin, not Alan, had sent her there.

Even though Ashley felt better, she still had emotional pain. She decided to return to Paris, not to the clinic, but to meet with her old therapist and work through the trauma Martin caused. Jack supported her choice and promised to take care of Traci while she was gone. After their talk, Ashley sat quietly, asking her father for the strength to stay brave.

Phyllis and Daniel clash over opportunity

At Crimson Lights on The Young and the Restless, Phyllis told Daniel about Amanda working with Aristotle Dumas and her plan to fly to Washington, D.C., to meet him. Daniel thought it was a bad idea and warned she might look like a stalker. Phyllis didn’t agree and believed her bold move would impress Dumas.

When Phyllis suggested they run Chancellor together, Daniel laughed, which upset her. Things got tense as she felt ignored, and he grew annoyed. In the end, they made peace. Daniel said he wouldn’t stop her but needed to focus on his own path. Phyllis agreed, though she still wanted to help him. After getting a text from Amanda, Phyllis replied that Dumas wouldn’t know what hit him.

Harrison’s big idea and Claire’s confidence

At Chancellor Park on The Young and the Restless, Kyle and Claire helped Harrison think of a birthday gift for Nikki Newman. He decided to make a family tree book, but wanted to add a story to make it more fun.

Claire cheered Kyle on, saying their plan would impress Victor at the party. Her support made Kyle feel more hopeful about fitting in with the Newman family.

Jack and Diane prepare for their own journey

After Ashley shared her news, Jack told Diane everything and assured her that Ashley wouldn’t want them to cancel their trip. Diane was worried about leaving during such an important time, but Jack said they should still go to Europe as planned.

They stuck to their travel plans, but Ashley’s emotional state left some worry behind. While Jack and Diane grew closer, others around them were still dealing with personal struggles, hinting at more drama to come.

Fans of The Young and the Restless can watch the new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount Plus

