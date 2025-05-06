The Young and the Restless recap (May 6, 2025): Sharon worries about Mariah, Victoria falls for Nick’s trick, and Claire eyes new beginnings

In the recent episode of the CBS soap opera The Young and the Restless aired on May 6, 2025, Mariah’s secret caused tension between Sharon and Tessa. Nick joked with Victoria about marrying Sharon, which shocked her at first, but turned out to be a prank. Claire and Kyle considered moving in together, but doubts remained.

Ad

At Society, Tessa grew more worried after Sharon acted distant when asked about Mariah. Sharon later admitted she thought Mariah was dealing with something serious but hadn’t opened up yet. Tessa feared their relationship might be at risk.

Elsewhere, Claire and Kyle asked Adam about buying his old apartment. Adam was unsure about crossing Victor, but Claire hoped the move would help prove her independence. At the Abbott home, Diane shared her insecurities with Jack, while Claire confided in Diane about her fears of disappointing Victor.

Ad

Trending

The Young and the Restless recap for the episode aired on Tuesday, May 6, 2025

Tessa’s growing concern about Mariah

Ad

At the Society on The Young and the Restless, Sharon came to pick up takeout and looked uneasy when she saw Tessa. Tessa tried to talk casually, but brought up how strange Mariah had been acting. Sharon said it wasn’t Tessa’s fault, but her response made Tessa more suspicious. Sharon claimed Mariah hadn’t told her anything and quickly left when Daniel arrived.

Later, while walking in the park with Daniel, Tessa shared her fears. She worried that something bad had happened on Mariah’s business trip or that Mariah was hiding a secret that could affect their family.

Ad

Nick stuns Victoria with a fake wedding bombshell

At Crimson Lights on The Young and the Restless, Victoria told Nick that Cole was in self-isolation while waiting for medical test results. Nick then talked about how calm Sharon was during their London trip, making Victoria think they might be back together. Sensing this, Nick joked that he and Sharon had secretly married.

Ad

Victoria was shocked until Nick laughed and said he was kidding. Though annoyed, she admitted he fooled her. Sharon soon arrived, and she and Nick stepped aside for a more serious talk.

Sharon’s insight into Mariah’s turmoil

Sharon told Nick she believed Mariah was dealing with something serious. Mariah hadn’t said much, but Sharon sensed trouble and feared it could hurt Mariah’s life, especially her relationship with Tessa.

Ad

Nick was worried too and asked Sharon to talk to Mariah again. Sharon felt torn as she wanted to respect Mariah’s privacy, but she also feared that staying quiet might cause more harm.

A new beginning for Kyle and Claire

At the GCAC on The Young and the Restless, Adam met Claire and was surprised when Kyle joined them. He thought they were planning something against Victor, but instead, they wanted to buy Adam’s old apartment. Claire hoped that moving in with Kyle might help Victor take her more seriously.

Ad

Ad

Adam didn’t want to go against Victor, but agreed to think about the deal. Claire and Kyle later checked out the apartment, hopeful but aware that Victor might not approve.

Diane seeks acceptance and offers guidance

At the Abbott mansion, Jack made Diane breakfast and said sorry for doubting her renovation plans. Diane brought up Billy’s comment that her changes erased John Abbott’s memory. She got emotional, saying she never felt truly accepted.

Ad

Jack comforted her. Later, when Kyle and Claire came to talk about the condo, Diane sensed Claire’s doubts. In private, Claire said she was scared of upsetting Victor. Diane told her not to rush and to be sure she was ready for whatever came next.

Fans of The Young and the Restless can watch the new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount Plus.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ridhima Raina An aspiring journalist with a keen interest in analysing global security challenges, geopolitics, and the complexities of Kashmir. Ridhima is a postgraduate diploma holder from the Asian College of Journalism with a specialisation in Broadcast Journalism.

Ridhima's academic background has equipped her with the skills to dissect and report on intricate global issues with clarity and precision. Currently, she is writing about US-centric pop culture, where she explores the intersection of entertainment, society, and cultural trends.

Her fascination with pop culture stems from its influence on public perception and its reflection of societal values. Ridhima is eager to evolve as a writer across various dimensions, blending her analytical prowess with engaging storytelling to illuminate both global and cultural narratives. Know More