The Young and the Restless spoilers for next 2 weeks (August 8 to 15, 2025): What to expect, major developments, and more

The changing atmosphere sees shifting loyalties on The Young and the Restless as the billionaire blast from the past chooses to settle down in town. With Cane Ashby's return, the power dynamics are slated to change in Genoa City. Victor will need to reaffirm his strength while Lily will face dilemma in the coming weeks. Meanwhile, Audra will likely see the darker side of Claire.

The previous episodes of The Young and the Restless built up to the current disorder in town. After the disasters in Nice, the residents returned to hometown to start planning their battles. Phyllis and Billy were seen negotiating their plans with Cane.

Billy also got Jill on a video call to confirm his doubts before vowing to think Cane's offer through. While Phyllis was excited to get onboard with Cane's plans, Daniel found his mother's enthusiasm worrisome. On the other hand, Daniel lent a hand to Tessa in caring for Aria displaying his newfound inclination.

Elsewhere, Cole was given a loving memorial service. However, Victor's jibes at Kyle during the ceremony infuriated Claire who decided to defy her grandfather's rigid stance. In return, Kyle informed her about Audra's deal with Victor and that he stayed loyal to Claire. The long-running CBS soap also saw Diane, Jack, Nikki and Lily worried about what Cane might bring to the town.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative and may contain spoilers.

The Young and the Restless: Victor offers Lily revenge

Victor Newman in a scene from the soap (Image via YouTube/CBS Network)

Victor Newman was part of the sham invitation to Nice. While he claimed to have been a step ahead of Dumas-turned-Cane Ashby, he was put through a bad time only to be offered a business deal. As expected, Victor turned down Cane's propositions.

Back home, Victor is busy planning moves against Cane now that the latter has left an open challenge for all the Genoa City residents. Besides his family, he will need more allies on his side. He may predict Lily harboring grudge for Damian's death and may offer to take her onboard to attack Cane.

Whether Lily collaborates with the Newman patriarch or has residual feelings for Cane to stop her in her tracks, remains to be seen. Meanwhile on The Young and the Restless, Cane will reach out to her to apologize and get on her good books. Her refusal will leave him sad.

The Young and the Restless: Kyle and Audra face relationship troubles

Kyle and Claire from the show (Image via YouTube/CBS Network)

Audra's plan with Victor has derailed. She is left with no fund or a business future. Victor will soon be drawing his funds from Vibrante back. Both Audra and Kyle are slated to face flak from their respective relationships soon.

On one hand, Nate may come to know about Audra's moves on Kyle after he learns about her loss of the Vibrante deal. The Young and the Restless fans may find their relationship destroyed.

On the other hand, Kyle has not been completely truthful to Claire. He kept his towelled action in Nice hidden from his girlfriend. He may yet see the other side of Claire when she learns the truth.

The Young and the Restless: More ambitious clashes on the way

Cane may look for a permanent place to reside in Genoa City. As he does, Phyllis will be eager to help him settle and get on with his financial plans. On the other hand, Billy will buy some time but will eventually fall in with Cane's offer. This may create more friction in Cane's team.

Since Billy is interested in getting his hands on Chancellor, he will leave Abbott Communications to his girlfriend. Sally will get completely absorbed in running the company leaving no time for a personal life. This may affect Sally and Billy's romance.

Cane will look for more disgruntled people to join his force. After Audra is left without a job and a company, the billionaire may offer her a job with him. Furious at Victor, she may side with the new entrant in the town.

Stay tuned to CBS every weekday to catch the unfolding drama as Claire spews wrath while Audra looks for opportunities on The Young and the Restless.

