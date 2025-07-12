The Young and the Restless weekly preview sees Damian collapse, Chance launch a murder probe, and Phyllis question Nick’s secrets

The Young and the Restless will be back next week with more scandal, conflict, and impending doom. The weekly preview shows a fancy party at Cane's mansion, which has a tragic twist that turns into a murder investigation. While Cane Ashby will watch Damian Kane suffer a sudden and frightening medical emergency, Chance Chancellor will be forced to step into investigator mode.

Plus, when Nick Newman starts being particularly evasive, Phyllis Summers' antenna will be up. As the week of July 14 to 18 adds more suspects to the list and many secrets in the shadows, life will not be pretty in Genoa City.

Damian collapses mid-conversation with Cane on The Young and the Restless

On The Young and the Restless, things will take a serious turn at the party on Cane Ashby's estate when Damian Kane appears to have an unforeseen physical breakdown. Viewers, for a limited time, will witness Cane and Damian seated next to each other outside, casually drinking and shooting the breeze.

What seemed harmless will amplify as Damian apparently starts feeling sick, and ultimately, he will ask Cane if he's poisoned. He will imply that Lily Winters has a motive.

While Cane tries to extract himself from the situation, pointing out that they are drinking the same drink and questioning why he would poison himself on purpose, things will take a serious turn. Damian will lean forward, seemingly weaker and dragging.

In a captivating moment, the preview video shows Cane becoming uneasy as he calls out to Damian while appearing to pass out. We don't know yet whether Damian lives or dies due to this bizarre situation, but there is no doubt that it is the catalyst for what will happen next.

Chance opens a murder investigation on The Young and the Restless

Once it becomes public knowledge about Damian’s condition, Chance Chancellor will declare the incident a possible homicide. Back at the estate, he will be with some of the guests from the party, including Lily, Devon, Amanda, Abby, and Phyllis, and he will announce that a murder investigation is unfolding.

He will begin the next step of speaking with all the attendees about where they were and what they did for the last hour. Lily will wonder if it is a murder, and Chance will confirm that this is what it seems to be. Devon will voice what others are likely thinking—that Chance considers all of them suspects.

Chance will methodically begin his questioning, and he will search for any information on how this poisoning, or any other violent act, originated at their event. Others who were at the party or near the estate (Nick) will also be questioned, but chances are some cast members (Nikki, Billy, and Sally) will not be featured in this group scene, exposing further questions to the timeline.

Phyllis pushes Nick for answers on The Young and the Restless

While all of this is happening on The Young and the Restless, Phyllis Summers will sense that there is something off about Nick Newman. After a short conversation, Phyllis will start asking Nick about what he witnessed earlier.

Nick, obviously shaken and trying to play it cool, will insist that he is fine and begin to downplay Phyllis's concern by stating that she is just trying to stall or collect information. But Phyllis knows Nick well enough that she is not buying it.

Her probing questions will imply that Nick may have seen something that is of utmost importance, possibly something while walking through the hedges around the maze at the estate.

Whether it is something about Damian's state or some other occurrence altogether, Phyllis will begin to suspect that Nick possesses critical information, and the tension between them will rise. Phyllis will continue to push Nick until he comes clean.

Fans can watch The Young and the Restless on CBS.

