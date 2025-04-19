The Young and the Restless weekly update (April 14 to 18, 2025): Traci leaves Genoa City while Kyle exposes Victor's spy games

In the previous week on the CBS soap opera The Young and the Restless, intense moments unraveled in the daytime drama's storyline that led to dramatic twists. Traci Abbott decided to leave Genoa City after Martin was arrested for his crimes. Nick and Sharon prepared to make a fresh start by traveling to London.

Meanwhile, Lily talked about Aristotle Dumas with Damian and learned that Dumas might not be a real person. As Claire spent more time with Holden, Kyle became jealous. On the other hand, Nate warned Audra about Victor's true intentions.

By the end of the week, Kyle exposed Victor's spy games and told the truth to Claire. Jack and Diane hatched a plan to fight back against Victor. Later, Jack suspected Claire's loyalty when Kyle revealed a secret to her.

With secrets mounting and intense moments unfolding in the show's storyline, fans are eager to find out what happens next on the CBS soap opera.

The Young and the Restless weekly update for episodes aired from April 14 to 18, 2025

Traci decided to leave Genoa City

At the beginning of the week on The Young and the Restless, Traci made up her mind to leave Genoa City and focus on healing and writing. Her family tried to support her, especially when she was left heartbroken due to Martin's betrayal.

As Sharon, Phyllis, and Traci talked about Martin's betrayal, they decided to forgive and move forward. Traci blamed herself for trusting Martin and letting him into their lives. However, everyone tried to comfort her and urged her to make a fesh start.

Damian's confession stunned Lily

Meanwhile, on The Young and the Restless, Lily questioned Damian about the real identity of Aristotle Dumas. Lily was shocked when Damian revealed that Dumas was not even a real person. He admitted that he had never met Aristotle and stated that Dumas was using a fake name to execute his plans.

Lily asked for Damian's help in figuring out Aristotle's true identity. After witnessing Lily's regular interactions with Damian, everyone suspected if Lily liked him. However, Lily denied the claims and stated that she was using Damian to retrieve information about Dumas' true identity.

Jack and Kyle plotted against Victor

In the middle of the week on The Young and the Restless, Jack and Kyle tricked one of Victor's spies and compelled him to work for them. Although Victor continued scheming, he had no clue that Jack and Kyle were moving ahead of him. Kyle became jealous when Claire started spending more time with Holden.

Victor and Jack's feud escalated as both of them attempted to outsmart each other. When Michael informed Victor that their spy had gone quiet, he suspected sabotage and feared that the mole had been exposed.

Kyle exposed Victor's spy games

As the storyline of The Young and the Restless progressed, Victor's secret plot finally came to the fore when Kyle exposed his spy games. When Kyle told the truth about Victor to Claire, she was shocked and confused.

Jack and Diane planned to strike back against Victor. In the meantime, Nikki grew worried about Victor's deeds, fearing that his feud with Jack was interfering in Claire's love life. On the other hand, Audra's interest in Kyle made Nate suspicious, leading to a conflict between the two.

Other developments in the storyline of The Young and the Restless

By the end of the week on The Young and the Restless, Michael Baldwin lost his cool when Diane asked about his involvement in Victor's revenge plan. When Kyle revealed the truth about Victor's spy to Claire, Jack doubted her loyalty.

Nick and Sharon planned a trip to London and decided to make a fresh start. Victoria asked Nick about his trip and warned him to stay away from Phyllis. In the meantime, Audra decided to move ahead with her plan as suggested by Victor. Nate sensed that something was wrong and warned Audra of Victor's hidden motives.

Later, Victor asked Audra to work towards breaking up Kyle and Claire's relationship. Audra agreed to help Victor while hiding the truth from Nate. While Diane suspected that Victor was planning his next move, Lily and Amy shared their concerns about Damian.

Fans of The Young and the Restless can watch new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount Plus.

