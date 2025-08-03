The Young and the Restless weekly update (July 28 to August 1, 2025): Chance's demise leaves everyone in shock, while everyone returns to Genoa

This past week of the daytime soap opera The Young and the Restless was packed with tragic and dramatic scenes, with consequences that left everyone in shock. As Carter held Lily at gunpoint, Cane tried to save her. Meanwhile, a rekindled romance begins to develop, with Nick and Sharon sharing a passionate kiss.Phyllis also joins forces with Cane Ashby. Beyond that, everyone heads back to Genoa City; however, Victor wasn't thrilled about Cane accompanying them. He even voiced his thoughts about his return. The week on the soap was filled with emotionally intense moments and surprising alliances.Here's everything to know that happened on The Young and the Restless from July 28 to August 1, 2025The Tragic Deaths of Chance and CarterThe week on The Young and the Restless, one of the most intense plots involved the heightening drama at the chateau, ending in the tragic demise of Chance Chancellor and Carter. The tension for weeks boiling over ended when Carter, cornered and losing his grip, Lily Winters at gunpoint. Cane offered to be an alternate, and Carter leaves Lily.However, Chance, being a hero, stepped in to save both Cane and Lily. At a tragic turn of events, a gunshot was fired, and Chance was shot dead. The nightmare did not stop there, as Carter, in his despair of realizing that his life was over, ended his own life instead of going on to face trial for his misdeeds. Genoa City was left in shock at Chance's demise, leaving his relatives and friends stunned by an unthinkable tragedy.Nick and Sharon's Kiss View this post on Instagram Instagram PostElsewhere on The Young and the Restless, among the tragedy and chaos, a glimmer of warmth and a possible new start was found between Nick Newman and Sharon Newman. As seen in the previous episodes, the two were held hostage, and Nick comforted Sharon during her panic attacks. However, Nick managed their escape but got injured during the process, as Sharon sat beside him, while Victor and Nikki planned their way out of Nice. The two shared a passionate kiss, rekindling a flame from their tumultuous past.Victor's mission of revengeA still from The Young and the Restless (Image via YouTube Y&amp;R Insider)Further, as the week progressed, the Newman family head, Victor, and Nikki Newman stood together in their mission to protect their family and seek justice post the recent tragedies. Cane tops the list, as he deliberately kept everyone in Nice, even though the train tracks were repaired days ago. In the train, the two got into a heated argument, where Victor mentioned that nobody wants him in Genoa. The upcoming episodes of The Young and the Restless will feature Victor's new plan against Cane.What else happened on The Young and the RestlessFurther on The Young and the Restless, the rivalry between Kyle and Audra took a serious turn. Their fight for control spirals in a dangerous direction, pushing both to a dead end and forcing them to face the potentially destructive consequences of their power struggle. The fallout from this rivalry is poised to make a major impact on the business world of Genoa City. Along with all the drama, an unexpected alliance formed between Adam and Victoria. Despite their long-standing hostility and frequent clashes, the siblings found common ground in light of recent tragedies. Their newfound trust opens the door to a new dynamic in their relationship, potentially shifting the balance of power within the Newman family and their business empire. Additionally, Amy was left in shock after hearing about her son’s tragic loss. Meanwhile, Nate was filled with regret, as most of the brothers have often sought power. However, this week was filled with emotionally turbulent moments as people grieved their loved ones.Also Read: The Young and the Restless weekly preview sees Victor manipulate Lily as Billy and Phyllis join Cane’s risky new allianceCatch the latest episodes of The Young and the Restless on CBS and Paramount+