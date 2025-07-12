The Young and the Restless weekly update (July 7 to July 11, 2025): Cane's power play, Mariah's flashbacks, and relationship turmoil

The week of July 7 to July 11, 2025, on The Young and the Restless saw drama unfold across continents and storylines ramp up both at home in Genoa City and France. Cane Ashby continued to maintain silent, measured forward momentum, yet he remained deeply involved in personal, corporate, and emotional relationships.

Phyllis Summers became increasingly trapped as Cane wanted a loyalty test, while Nick and the Newmans put pressure on her to be all-in with one of them, or the other.

In the emotional heart of Genoa City, Mariah Copeland dealt with distractions from her past that conflicted with her relationship with Tessa, and Claire continued to grieve the loss of her father, Cole.

Meanwhile, in France, Kyle and Audra were making decisions about business while testing a personal line, and Jack Abbott's head nearly exploded when Billy confessed a shocking detail to him about Cane.

Cane tests Phyllis and gains ground in France on The Young and the Restless

The week began with Cane Ashby behind Phyllis Summers, giving her subtle probes to find out where her loyalties lay. He asked for a gesture of commitment, mentioning that he needed clear evidence that she was committed to him.

Phyllis appeared to be willing to play along until Lily confronted her about letting Daniel down at a time of loss. The encounter rattled Phyllis, but she was able to keep up appearances with Nick Newman when he warned her to choose a side—to stand by Cane or fight against him.

Cane's presence continues to vibrate across personal and professional lives. He discovered Damian Kane had picked a flower for Lily, which led to more jealousy erupting from Cane. After all, he saw Lily getting closer to Damian, ramping up the emotional stakes in their already-stressed relationship.

Mariah’s haunting flashbacks and relationship strain on The Young and the Restless

In Genoa City, Mariah Copeland found herself having troubling flashbacks of a terrible incident from her past. The flashbacks were triggered by music with Daniel and Tessa as she recollected suffocating an elderly man, although there wasn't enough context to know the details.

The flashback distressed Mariah, and Tessa was starting to worry that she was slipping away from her emotionally. Tessa tried to support her girlfriend through this time. Still, it put a strain on their relationship when Mariah grew distant, which had Tessa considering the severity of their bond; could she continue in a lifelong relationship if Mariah could not honestly discuss her trauma?

The couple's future has reached a tenuous place, and Mariah is worsening their relationship by not using her voice on The Young and the Restless.

Claire and Victoria mourn Cole’s death on The Young and the Restless

Victoria and Claire were still mourning Cole Howard. As they prepared for his memorial, there was a lot of reminiscing, and they both seemed to be grappling with the tragedy of lost time.

When Claire mentioned she wasn't sure how to grieve properly, Victoria tried to assure her there is no right or wrong way to grieve a loss as deep as theirs. Nate shared his condolences and was a steady presence for Victoria. Chelsea also emerged to be supportive of Victoria.

The conversations prompted concern from the Newman family regarding Cane's expanding investments, acquisitions, and the mystery surrounding his motives.

Jack confronts Billy, and Cane catches Lily with Damian on The Young and the Restless

In France, Jack confronted Billy about seeming to promote Cane's ambitions to take over. Billy confessed he wanted to help Cane get Chancellor back, and Jack said he was abandoning his family and business.

Jack made a case for the betrayal, but Billy stood firm, and the fractured state of the Abbott brothers became ever more evident. As Lily and Damian's romantic tension brewed to a kiss in front of Cane, he felt anger boiling inside him. He removed the necklace with his wedding ring on it and walked out, absolutely destroyed inside.

The resolution to all this emotional turmoil is sure to rise to a crescendo when Cane realizes that he is losing both the personal and professional versions of his battles.

Holden's evasiveness and Audra’s strategic flirtation on The Young and the Restless

At Crimson Lights, Claire found an unexpected shoulder to lean on in Holden, who consoled her. However, Adam became suspicious of Holden's past and questioned his connection to Damian Dumas.

Holden offered vague answers when possible, resulting in Chelsea voicing her concerns about Holden's trustworthiness. In other news, Kyle and Audra were all smiles as they discussed moving forward with their fragrance business.

While they claimed their connection was for business purposes, their flirting would say otherwise. Cane briefly joined them at their meeting, questioning their alliance, and unexpectedly offered to join the business, on the condition that they don't tell anyone he is involved.

