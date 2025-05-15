What is Days of Our Lives fame Eric Winter's net worth? Everything you need to know

As admiration continues for Days of Our Lives, one of its breakout performers, Eric Winter, is still a prime example of success outside the world of soap operas. A cast member playing Rex Brady from 2002 to 2006, Winter has gone on to have a vibrant career in television, publishing, and modeling.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Eric Winter's net worth is estimated to be $14 million.

Days of Our Lives star Eric Winter's net worth and lifestyle

Days of Our Lives star Eric Winter's net worth is about $14 million as of 2024, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Although this figure is given for both Eric and Roselyn Sánchez by some sources, the estimate is most readily associated with Eric individually. His earnings are due to decades of steady work on television, modeling, and publication.

Although he has a fairly low-key private life, Winter's public outings with his wife and children and his ongoing success on television keep him under the media spotlight.

He is also credited with his ability to connect with fans on social media, providing behind-the-scenes insights as well as giving back to social causes.

From modeling to soap stardom

Born on July 17, 1976, in La Mirada, California, Eric Winter started life in the spotlight as a model. His initial appearances in advertisements and print commercials highlighted his charisma, paving the way to the world of television.

The breakout role arrived in 2002, when Eric joined the cast of Days of Our Lives as Rex Brady. The character ensured that he was a heartthrob of daytime television and formed the cornerstone for a thriving career as an actor.

After departing from the soap in 2006, Winter transitioned into primetime TV with ease. He appeared in one of his most memorable roles as Dr. Dashiel "Dash" Gardiner on Lifetime's supernatural drama Witches of East End (2013–2014).

Since 2018, Winter has played Tim Bradford on ABC's The Rookie, a character that has brought him new recognition and a loyal fan base.

His portrayal of the gruff but ethical police training officer has defined the tone and success of the show.

Eric Winter's other TV credits include guest star and recurring work on Moonlight, playing ADA Benjamin Talbot; Brothers & Sisters; and The Mentalist, in which he had a large story arc as FBI agent Craig O'Laughlin.

He has also appeared as a guest star in Secrets and Lies, Rosewood, Wildfire, GCB, and others, showing his range across genres.

A creative partnership

Eric Winter married Roselyn Sánchez in 2008, a Puerto Rican actress and singer who has appeared on Without a Trace and Devious Maids. The couple is not just a formidable pairing in real life, but they also work together professionally.

In 2017, the couple wrote a children's book, Sebi and the Land of Cha Cha Cha, which was inspired by their cultural backgrounds and parenting experiences. The book was applauded for its colorful storytelling and rendering of Latino culture.

With The Rookie going strong and his other creative projects still in the process of unfolding, Eric Winter is a solid and well-respected presence in show business.

From modeling jobs to prime-time TV stardom, his story is a testament to hard work.

Catch the latest episode of Days of Our Lives streaming on Peacock.

