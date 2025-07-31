What to expect from today’s episode of Days of Our Lives (August 1, 2025)?

In the upcoming episode of the Peacock soap opera Days of Our Lives airing on August 1, 2025, the new month begins with several surprising moments. Emotions run high in Salem as unexpected pairs start to grow closer. From blooming connections to hidden plans, the episode promises a mix of romance, mystery, and drama.One of the biggest moments in the episode is the growing bond between Sarah and Brady. Marlena also starts asking Rachel tough questions that could bring new information about EJ’s shooting. Meanwhile, Chad and Cat end up in an awkward situation, and EJ hints at a secret plan. At the same time, Gwen and Xander might be rethinking their past and what it could mean for their future. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostDays of Our Lives spoilers for the episode set to air on August 1, 2025Brady and Sarah bond over shared historySarah and Brady’s friendship on Days of Our Lives is starting to turn into something more. Even though their pasts are messy and their families are closely tied, they find comfort in each other. Rachel plays a big role in bringing them together, since Sarah once raised her as Mackenzie without knowing the truth. But Kristen still dislikes Sarah, which could cause trouble for their growing bond.Gwen and Xander revisit their chemistryAs Sarah starts to grow closer to Brady, Xander spends time with Gwen over a meal. Their past relationship ended badly because Gwen was involved in something that hurt Sarah. But now, enough time has passed that they might be ready to try again. Since Sarah has officially ended things with Xander, he and Gwen could be heading toward something more serious. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostEJ’s mysterious plan gains momentumEJ on Days of Our Lives starts giving small clues about what he’s planning. He’s been busy dealing with Belle and Johnny’s trial, but now it looks like his focus is shifting to a new plan, or maybe a new person. There are whispers that someone like Rita or even Gwen could be part of his plan.Whatever it is, EJ’s next move is likely to stir up trouble and shake things up around Salem. His schemes usually cause a lot of drama, and this time doesn’t seem any different.Trapped and temptedSomewhere else in Salem, Chad ends up stuck in an elevator with Cat Greene. Their relationship has been complicated ever since Cat pretended to be Abigail, which almost ruined Chad’s life. They might have to face their past feelings when they're trapped together. Even with all that’s happened, this moment could make them think about giving things another chance. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMarlena presses Rachel for answersMarlena on Days of Our Lives starts worrying about Rachel and asks her some tough questions. Rachel had said before that she saw Johnny with a gun the night EJ was shot, but Marlena thinks there might be more to the story. It could be connected to a book they’ve been reading or something deeper that Rachel hides.As August begins in Salem, relationships start to change, old problems come back, and hidden plans start to unfold, leading to what could be a very dramatic month.Fans of Days of Our Lives can watch the new episodes of the show on Peacock.