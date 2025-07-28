What to expect from today’s episode of Days of Our Lives (July 28, 2025)?

Spoilers of the upcoming episode of the Peacock soap opera Days of Our Lives airing on July 28, 2025, promises an exciting hour full of drama, secrets, and surprising moves. As characters make bold decisions and old rivalries heat up, some Salem residents will have to deal with tough choices, especially Gabi, who makes a clever move to try and get her power back.While Gabi looks to Steve for help in going after the Kiriakis brothers, Marlena deals with a more personal issue as she shares a recent health scare with Kayla. At the same time, Julie enjoys a small but satisfying win against Gwen, which could cause even more drama on Days of Our Lives. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostDays of Our Lives spoilers for the episode set to air on July 28, 2025Julie taunts Gwen as she reclaims her rightful treasureNow that Doug Williams III on Days of Our Lives has given the necklace back to Julie, she finally feels at peace about something that once caused a lot of tension in her life. Julie takes this chance to rub it in, especially to Gwen von Leuschner, who once tried to claim the necklace for herself. Julie’s sharp comments will show that she believes everything worked out the way it should and she isn’t afraid to let Gwen know it.This moment means more to Julie than just getting back at someone. To her, the necklace stands for family history, pride, and respect. Gwen’s response to Julie’s teasing might show that she’s still struggling to stay calm and keep control, especially since she’s been trying hard to be accepted in Salem. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostGabi enlists Steve in her mission to oust the Kiriakis brothersTony DiMera on Days of Our Lives, recently came up with a plan to take back control of DiMera Enterprises by going after the Kiriakis brothers, and Gabi Hernandez was interested, especially because he promised she could get her CEO position back. But Gabi knows she’ll need more help to make this plan work, so she turns to Steve Johnson and offers him a job that uses his skills as a private investigator.Gabi thinks Steve’s background in digging up secrets will help her find something damaging about Xander and Philip. Even though she feels a bit unsure, mainly because Xander has been surprisingly kind to her lately, her desire for power is starting to win over her emotions. Monday’s episode will kick off Gabi’s smart and careful plan to take back control at DiMera and push the Kiriakis brothers aside. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMarlena confides in Kayla about her mysterious collapseAfter her scary collapse, Marlena turns to Kayla for help and advice. While Sarah wanted to run more tests, it’s starting to seem like Marlena’s issues may not be fully medical. A strange dream about her past as “Queen of the Night” and Susan’s odd feelings hint that something deeper could be going on.As Marlena opens up to Kayla, concern grows over whether this is a health problem, a mental struggle, or something more mysterious. Monday’s episode of Days of Our Lives will dive into Marlena’s fears while big moves and emotional moments keep the drama going strong in Salem.Fans of Days of Our Lives can watch the new episodes of the show on Peacock