What to expect from today’s episode of Days of Our Lives (July 29, 2025)?

The upcoming episode of the Peacock soap opera Days of Our Lives airing on July 29, 2025, brings courtroom drama, relationship tension, and a growing mystery for Stephanie Johnson. As the DiMera family deals with serious legal issues and old secrets start coming out, the people of Salem are in for an exciting and emotional episode.The main focus will be Johnny DiMera’s trial, where EJ DiMera and Belle Black face off in court, despite being close in their personal lives. At the same time, Stephanie is still dealing with a strange package she received, and her nervous behavior may reveal more than she wants. While Kate questions Philip about his decisions, Jada becomes curious about Stephanie’s delivery, making for a suspenseful and drama-filled day in Salem. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostDays of Our Lives spoilers for the episode set to air on July 29, 2025Belle and EJ clash in Johnny’s courtroom battleThe courtroom on Days of Our Lives will turn into a tense place as Belle works to prove Johnny is guilty, while EJ defends him. Since Belle and EJ are romantically involved, going up against each other at work is sure to cause problems. Even though they’re trying to keep their personal lives separate from their jobs, the pressure will be hard to ignore. Their fight in court could seriously hurt their relationship.Johnny’s legal troubles shake his inner circleAs the trial gets underway, Johnny on Days of Our Lives could be facing major consequences, and his family is split on how to support him. The DiMera name is at risk, and everyone in Salem’s legal world is paying attention. There’s a lot on the line, and the outcome could change relationships and loyalties. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostStephanie’s mysterious packages stir old memoriesStephanie’s mysterious package is getting a lot of attention. She got an unexpected delivery linked to her book, and it looks like more packages might be on the way, hinting that someone’s trying to send her a message. Jada gets curious and asks Stephanie about what’s inside, playfully teasing her. But this story might soon bring up old memories for Stephanie, making the book much more personal than she planned.Jada grows suspicious amid Stephanie’s rising tensionAt first, Jada jokes around with Stephanie about the package, but she starts to get more curious when she sees how nervous Stephanie gets. The mystery connected to Stephanie’s book, One Stormy Night, is starting to affect the people around her. As Jada looks into it more, it becomes clear that Stephanie’s troubles aren’t just part of her story as they’re happening in real life too. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostKate confronts Philip over his alliance with XanderMeanwhile, Kate Roberts Brady meets up with Philip Kiriakis and quickly brings up her concerns about him working with Xander. Kate still doesn’t trust Xander and isn’t happy that Philip is defending him. Trying to change the subject, Philip asks about Roman and shifts the talk to something more positive, avoiding questions about his own choices.Storm clouds gather for Stephanie and AlexLater in the week on Days of Our Lives, Stephanie will once again lose her temper with Alex, showing that the pressure from the strange packages and her bottled-up emotions are becoming too much. As things heat up, the peace in Salem is at risk especially for those trying to escape their past.Fans of Days of Our Lives can watch the new episodes of the show on Peacock