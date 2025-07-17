What to expect from today’s episode of General Hospital (July 17, 2025)

The July 17, 2025, episode of General Hospital is set to lay the groundwork for an intense mix of personal truths, confrontations, and new alignments in the coming summer stories.

Several characters will reach a tipping point, Jason Morgan will show an unexpected moment of connection with Sasha Corbin during a trip, and Anna Devane will continue her investigation with a theory that will impact a multitude of residents in Port Charles.

Lulu and Dante will come to blows over the role Brook Lynn played in the recent family drama, and Rocco will go looking for answers from someone he has been quietly hoping to have a conversation with.

Sonny Corinthos will start to distrust all of those around him, trying to get him out of the way, and Nina Reeves will deal with the repercussions of a betrayal she never saw coming.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative and contains spoilers.

Sasha and Jason reconnect on General Hospital

Sasha Corbin will be on a plane with Jason Morgan and Daisy Gilmore, allowing them to have a private talk. During the flight, Sasha will ask Jason if he ever thinks about himself.

She will try to move Jason beyond his protector, problem-solver role and consider what that means for his happiness. This conversation could be a turning point in Jason's life, as he will encounter someone at the airport who looks remarkably like Britt Westbourne, which may trigger memories he is not yet ready to relive.

Anna pursues a new theory on General Hospital

Anna Devane refuses to listen to Felicia Scorpio’s request to abandon the current investigation. Instead, she will ask Felicia for help and continue to gather information.

Anna will think Vaughn is connected to the WSB and that he isn’t just a spectator to what he saw with Josslyn Jacks. Since Josslyn is working for Professor Henry Dalton, Anna will ponder if Josslyn is the intended target, or perhaps something else is afoot.

She is beginning to formulate a theory, and it appears Josslyn could be a part of it, or could be caught in the crossfire of a bigger picture.

Lulu and Dante fight over Brook Lynn on General Hospital

Dante Falconeri and Lulu Spencer will clash when it comes to Brook Lynn Quartermaine's role in the events surrounding Britt Westbourne and the way the revelation impacted Rocco.

Lulu will accuse Dante of being a pushover and urge him to think about the emotional damage that's been done to their son. Lulu will go as far as to offer Dante ways to rebuild his relationship with Gio; perhaps that's also to do with how close he chooses to remain with Brook Lynn.

Rocco meets with Liesl on General Hospital

After the action off-screen, Rocco Falconeri will finally meet Liesl Obrecht, suited up and hoping for clarity. Liesl will arrive as promised and be honest, and Rocco will find a way to process a bit of the confusion and the emotions tied to the chaos pointed at Britt and his family.

Their conversation may shed light on truths that could enable Rocco to start the healing process.

Sonny demands the truth, and Nina faces the consequences on General Hospital

Sonny Corinthos will hold Curtis Ashford accountable for some unfortunate social media posts and growing rumors. Sonny will demand the truth and possibly be faced with a difficult dilemma, whether it will involve his public life or the choice he must make regarding Marco Rios' life.

Meanwhile, Nina Reeves will start to comprehend that Curtis really used her past with Drew Cain as a pawn. This revelation will leave Nina reeling as she comes to terms with the fallout from her previous secrets coming to light.

Fans can watch General Hospital on ABC.

