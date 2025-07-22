What to expect from today's episode of General Hospital (July 22, 2025)?

In the upcoming episode of the daytime soap opera General Hospital, which is set to air on July 22, 2025, fans can expect a whirlwind series of events that will leave them stunned. Lucas takes matters into his own hands regarding the abduction of Marco and pushes the PCPD to investigate the case more deeply. Meanwhile, the feud between Sonny and Sidwell is set to increase, and Laura may get caught in between. Elsewhere, Drew continues to pressure Portia while Willow remains unaware of her fiancé's shenanigans.Set in Port Charles, General Hospital is one of the longest-running American daytime series. The upcoming episode of the soap opera is set to deliver unwavering storylines that will keep viewers on the edge of their seats as multiple storylines converge in surprising ways.Disclaimer: The article is based on speculations and may contain spoilersGeneral Hospital spoilers for the episode set to air on July 22, 2025Lucas Jones grows worried about Marco's disappearanceAs seen in the previous episodes of the daytime soap opera General Hospital, the tensions between Sidwell and Sonny rose. As a result, Sonny ordered Jason to capture Sidwell's son Marco. Marco has been held captive, and Lucas, his new love interest, has grown worried about his disappearance. He was also seen confronting Jason, Carly and reached out to Laura to manage the situation.However, in the upcoming episodes, he will be seen taking over it himself and pressuring the PCPD to look at the case from the right angle. He meets with Harrison Chase and ADA Justine Turner. Turner, pointing at the gravity of the situation. The stakes between Sonny and Sidwell may rise as the PCPD gets involved in the ongoing feud between the two mob bosses fighting over power in Port CharlesSonny and Sidwell's ongoing feud View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn the upcoming episode of the daytime soap opera General Hospital, the feud between the two mob bosses is expected to escalate. As Sidwell grows worried about the disappearance of his son Marco, he is seen making a call and ordering something mischievous. This hinted at a potential move that he may be making at Sonny, or he may agree to his demands if that means keeping his son safe and away from all.Laura gets some disturbing informationMayor Laura Spencer is currently caught up in a dilemma between her personal and professional relationships. Her political rival, Ezra BoylE, has made it difficult for her. Measure C is in motion, which revolves around the fact that Sonny Corinthos would have to leave Port Charles, but Sonny is one of his closest friends and allies. However, as a Mayor, she has been caught between her duty to keep Port Charles safe, which would mean passing Measure C, which would evict Sonny out of Port Charles.This will be one of the most difficult decisions that the Mayor will have to make to secure her political place in Port Charles.Drew threatens Portia, while Willow is excited for her big day View this post on Instagram Instagram PostPortia is in a dangerous bind as she continues to face blackmail from Drew. He is pressuring him to prove Michael's medical records wrong, putting Portia's medical license and his family's good name at risk. Overwhelmed by pressure, Portia accepts Isaiah's offer. This conversation can prove to be an important moment for Portia, possibly leading her to take a bold step.On the other hand, on General Hospital, Willow is oblivious to the important turmoil that surrounds her and her fiancée, Drew. She is eager for her marriage with enthusiasm, even telling Elizabeth how keen she is to become a &quot;Mrs. Drew Can&quot;. Contrary to her appearing innocent enthusiasm, there is a rapid contradiction with dangerous mysteries, and the pressure Portia is facing is because of her.General Hospital fans can catch the latest episodes on ABC and Hulu