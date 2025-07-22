  • home icon
  • Daily Soaps
  • What to expect from today's episode of General Hospital (July 22, 2025)?

What to expect from today's episode of General Hospital (July 22, 2025)?

By Kritika Arora
Published Jul 22, 2025 09:14 GMT
Sonny, Sidwell, Lucas, &amp; Marco (Custom cover edited by Sportskeeda, Original Image [ABC Network])
Sonny, Sidwell, Lucas, & Marco (Custom cover edited by Sportskeeda, Original Image [ABC Network])

In the upcoming episode of the daytime soap opera General Hospital, which is set to air on July 22, 2025, fans can expect a whirlwind series of events that will leave them stunned.

Ad

Lucas takes matters into his own hands regarding the abduction of Marco and pushes the PCPD to investigate the case more deeply. Meanwhile, the feud between Sonny and Sidwell is set to increase, and Laura may get caught in between. Elsewhere, Drew continues to pressure Portia while Willow remains unaware of her fiancé's shenanigans.

Set in Port Charles, General Hospital is one of the longest-running American daytime series. The upcoming episode of the soap opera is set to deliver unwavering storylines that will keep viewers on the edge of their seats as multiple storylines converge in surprising ways.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Disclaimer: The article is based on speculations and may contain spoilers

General Hospital spoilers for the episode set to air on July 22, 2025

youtube-cover
Ad

Lucas Jones grows worried about Marco's disappearance

As seen in the previous episodes of the daytime soap opera General Hospital, the tensions between Sidwell and Sonny rose. As a result, Sonny ordered Jason to capture Sidwell's son Marco. Marco has been held captive, and Lucas, his new love interest, has grown worried about his disappearance. He was also seen confronting Jason, Carly and reached out to Laura to manage the situation.

Ad

However, in the upcoming episodes, he will be seen taking over it himself and pressuring the PCPD to look at the case from the right angle. He meets with Harrison Chase and ADA Justine Turner. Turner, pointing at the gravity of the situation. The stakes between Sonny and Sidwell may rise as the PCPD gets involved in the ongoing feud between the two mob bosses fighting over power in Port Charles

Ad

Sonny and Sidwell's ongoing feud

Ad

In the upcoming episode of the daytime soap opera General Hospital, the feud between the two mob bosses is expected to escalate. As Sidwell grows worried about the disappearance of his son Marco, he is seen making a call and ordering something mischievous. This hinted at a potential move that he may be making at Sonny, or he may agree to his demands if that means keeping his son safe and away from all.

Ad

Laura gets some disturbing information

Mayor Laura Spencer is currently caught up in a dilemma between her personal and professional relationships. Her political rival, Ezra BoylE, has made it difficult for her. Measure C is in motion, which revolves around the fact that Sonny Corinthos would have to leave Port Charles, but Sonny is one of his closest friends and allies. However, as a Mayor, she has been caught between her duty to keep Port Charles safe, which would mean passing Measure C, which would evict Sonny out of Port Charles.

Ad

This will be one of the most difficult decisions that the Mayor will have to make to secure her political place in Port Charles.

Drew threatens Portia, while Willow is excited for her big day

Ad

Portia is in a dangerous bind as she continues to face blackmail from Drew. He is pressuring him to prove Michael's medical records wrong, putting Portia's medical license and his family's good name at risk. Overwhelmed by pressure, Portia accepts Isaiah's offer. This conversation can prove to be an important moment for Portia, possibly leading her to take a bold step.

On the other hand, on General Hospital, Willow is oblivious to the important turmoil that surrounds her and her fiancée, Drew. She is eager for her marriage with enthusiasm, even telling Elizabeth how keen she is to become a "Mrs. Drew Can". Contrary to her appearing innocent enthusiasm, there is a rapid contradiction with dangerous mysteries, and the pressure Portia is facing is because of her.

Ad

General Hospital fans can catch the latest episodes on ABC and Hulu

About the author
Kritika Arora

Kritika Arora

Kritika Arora is a Daily Soap Writer at Sportskeeda with 3.5 years of experience in content creation and brand solutions. Her academic foundation in Political Science and Economics from Delhi University, supplemented by online courses in marketing and public relations, has equipped her with a diverse skill set.

Before joining Sportskeeda, Kritika honed her expertise as a Brand Solutions Manager at House of Creators, an influencer marketing agency. She has also crafted heartwarming short stories for couples at The Wedding Matinee, a wedding photography company.

Kritika's passion for television shines through in her reporting. She is dedicated to delivering accurate, relevant, and ethical news by prioritizing trusted sources and staying informed on industry trends.

She admires Gabriel Macht's Harvey Specter for his unwavering confidence and Reese Witherspoon's Elle Woods for her "it girl" energy and entrepreneurial spirit. Apart from writing, Kritika enjoys reading fiction, watching TV shows, kickboxing, and exploring new cafes.

If given a chance, she would love to go back to the early 2000s rom-com era and be a part of a Nicholas Sparks movie.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Bharath S
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications