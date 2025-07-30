What to expect from today’s episode of General Hospital (July 30, 2025)?

In the upcoming episode of the ABC soap opera General Hospital, airing on July 30, 2025, things are getting intense in Port Charles as Nina considers making a risky deal, Michael struggles with how to protect his children, and Willow realizes she may have gone too far.Meanwhile, Lulu's return continues to shake things up as she argues with Laura about Rocco's growing interest in Liesl. Kai opens up about his mistakes with Trina, Drew makes one last attempt to talk to Michael, and Curtis shares news that could change everything. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostGeneral Hospital spoilers for the episode set to air on July 30, 2025Lulu and Laura clash over Rocco's curiosityAfter waking up from her coma and coming home, Lulu is trying hard to reconnect with her son, Rocco. But she gets worried when she finds out he’s been secretly talking to Liesl Obrecht. Lulu talks to her mom, Laura, hoping she’ll agree that Rocco should stay away from Liesl. Instead, Laura warns that trying to stop him might push him away. This could lead Lulu to make a bold and risky move.Kai takes accountability as he confides in JosslynKai on General Hospital has been struggling since his breakup with Trina, and in Wednesday’s episode, he talks to Josslyn about how he messed things up. He opens up about the mistakes he made and how they hurt Trina. Josslyn listens kindly but is honest with him. This talk might help Kai see things more clearly, either to move on or try to make things right. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostCurtis brings updates to TrinaAs Trina spends time with Curtis, he shares some news that could impact their family, especially Portia. With Drew caught up in legal trouble and more problems starting to build, Curtis wants to keep Trina informed and be there for her. Their bond as father and daughter continues to grow stronger, even as the world around them becomes increasingly complicated.Michael rejects Drew’s plea for Willow’s sakeMichael is being very protective of Wiley and Amelia, especially after Willow’s recent emotional outburst. Drew tries to speak up for Willow, hoping Michael will let her see the kids again. But Michael refuses, still shaken by how Willow acted and unsure if he can trust her around the children. This leaves Drew stuck in the middle, unsure how to help his friend. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWillow faces the consequences of her actionsAfter the argument at Carly’s house on General Hospital, Willow realizes she went too far. She talks to Liz for support and admits she regrets losing control. Willow is scared she may have ruined her chances of seeing Wiley and Amelia again. Liz tries to comfort her and encourages her to rebuild trust. It’s a tough moment for Willow, but it might be the first step toward making things right.Nina’s risky deal with Ric LansingNina on General Hospital is desperate to help her daughter, so she considers joining forces with Ric Lansing. She's willing to make a secret, risky deal if it means making Willow's life better. Since Ric is about to get a new client, he and Nina might be planning something together. Whatever Nina is up to, she's ready to break the rules for her family.Fans of General Hospital can watch the new episodes of the show on ABC and Hulu.