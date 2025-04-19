What to expect from tomorrow's episode of Days Of Our Lives (April 21, 2025)

NBC's Days of Our Lives first aired in 1965 and was created by Betty and Ted Corday. The series takes place in the fictional town of Salem and tells the story about the Brady, Horton, DiMera, and Kiriakis families. Days Of Our Lives explores themes of family rivalries, feuds, romance, and scandals, and has won numerous Daytime Emmy Awards for its storylines and characters.

Celebrity Dirty Laundry spoilers for the upcoming week's episodes of Days Of Our Lives on April 21, 2025, reveal that Salem residents will be on the receiving end of a lot of drama.

Rafe Hernandez will potentially hide some crucial evidence. Xander Kiriakis will be furious over the betrayal that he had to face from his brother, Alex Kiriakis, while Stephanie Johnson will be relieved. Meanwhile, JJ Deveraux and Shawn Brady will carry out an investigation.

What to expect from the April 21, 2025, episode of Days Of Our Lives?

In the April 21, 2025, episode of Days Of Our Lives, Rafe Hernandez will be seen lying to Gabi Hernandez when she returns home. Instead of admitting that he took the bug from the crime scene and was ready to listen to the entire recording, he will share his romantic woes with her. He will talk about how he has been struggling with Jada Hunter and Sami Brady.

Gabi Hernandez will tell her brother how she became extremely angry at JJ Deveraux. This happened after he accused her of being EJ DiMera's shooter without having any concrete proof to back his statement. Spoilers reveal that even if Rafe finds something incriminating on the recording regarding Gabi or someone else he cares about, he will continue to hide the evidence of the same.

Meanwhile, on Days Of Our Lives, Xander Kiriakis will have a lot to deal with after finding out from Vivian Alamain regarding the forged letter. He becomes extremely furious and shouts at his brother, Philip Kiriakis, who had offered an apology but kept quiet about Sarah, knowing the truth the entire time.

After kicking Philip out of the Kiriakis mansion, Xander will struggle with his brother's betrayal. Spoilers reveal that Sarah will feel guilty, as Philip had not ratted her out to Xander regarding her involvement and complicity in the crime of the forged letter.

Alex Kiriakis and Stephanie Johnson will learn about Xander's anger towards Philip after finding out the truth. Part of them will feel relieved once they find out that Philip did not name either of them when he had taken the blame. However, Alex will potentially feel guilty for getting away scot-free with his secret and not coming clean sooner.

Meanwhile, JJ Deveraux and Shawn Brady will conduct their own investigation into the discarded gun that they had found. Recently on the show, Melinda Trask had admitted to lending the weapon as a loan to Ava. Spoilers reveal that both JJ and Shawn will question Ava to confirm this. Upon further investigation, they will find out that Ava had left Salem after EJ's shooting and would assume her as the culprit.

Fans can watch Days Of Our Lives on Peacock.

