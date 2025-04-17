What to expect from tomorrow's episode of Days of Our Lives (April 18, 2025)?

The upcoming April 18, 2025, episode of Days of Our Lives promises the viewers some intensely dramatic moments. Xander Kiriakis will plot and plan his next revenge plan, while Gabi Hernandez will have a huge face-off confrontation with Vivian Alamain. In addition to that, Rafe Hernandez will also be seen delivering some bad news to Sami, his former partner.

NBC's Days of Our Lives first premiered in November 1965 and has received numerous Daytime Emmy Awards. The show was created by Betty and Ted Corday and is set in the fictional Salem city. Days of Our Lives follows the lives of the members of the Brady, Horton, DiMera, and Kiriakis families and themes of business rivalries, romance, and family feuds.

What to expect from the April 18, 2025, episode of Days of Our Lives

In the April 18, 2025, episode of Days of Our Lives, Rafe Hernandez will have a realization about his relationship with Jada Hunter. He will realize that he is wrong to hastily assume that Jada continued to spend time with Shawn Brady intimately. His realization will push him to reconsider having been hasty about proceeding with his relationship with Sami the minute she returns to Salem.

Further, in the upcoming episode, Rafe will have an honest conversation with Sami regarding fearing that he has messed up his relationship with Jada Hunter beyond repair. Sami will try to comfort him. Meanwhile, Shawn and JJ Deveraux will issue a warning to Melissa Trask, as she will find herself in a precarious position amidst the drama involving EJ DiMera's investigation.

Recently, on Days of Our Lives, Vivian Alamain spoke to Philip Kiriakis and revealed to him the details of the conversation that she had with Xander Kiriakis. In the coming episode of the soap, her next aim will be to try to dishevel Gabi Hernandez.

Gabi will express how upset she is regarding Vivian getting out of prison. However, Vivian, not being one to back down, will also clap back at Gabi and call her out on her separation from Stefan DiMera. Spoilers reveal that despite talking about Stefan with Gabi, Vivian will keep quiet about his kidnapping as well as the fact that she had forged his signature on the divorce papers.

Stefan DiMera had made it very clear that he wanted Gabi Hernandez back and wanted to work on their relationship together, but Vivian would be extremely careful not to reveal those details to Gabi. Meanwhile, Sarah Horton will find out from Xander Kiriakis about Vivian's updates on the letter forgery.

Sarah will get extremely anxious and will try her best to protect and preserve her marriage. Thus, she will end up lying to Xander, pretending as though she discovered Philip's betrayal from him. Philip Kiriakis himself will choose to play along with Sarah's alibi of not knowing what he has done.

However, Xander will get angry after finding out about Philip and will confront him once he comes home. Xander will try his best to exact his revenge.

Fans and interested viewers can watch Days of Our Lives episodes on Peacock.

