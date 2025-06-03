What to expect from tomorrow's episode of Days of Our Lives (June 4, 2025)?

In the upcoming episode of the Peacock soap opera Days of Our Lives airing on June 4, 2025, the viewers can expect to see both happy family moments and sad news. Characters deal with loss but also find hope.

Tomorrow’s episode of Days of Our Lives will feature families coming together and some hard talks as people in Salem deal with recent tough events. Some characters will find comfort with loved ones, while others will have to share some sad news. These moments will change the story and lead to more drama in the future.

Days of Our Lives spoilers for the episode set to air on June 4, 2025

Bo Brady’s awakening brings both joy and heartache

After waking up from a coma, Bo Brady’s return brings hope to his family. Ciara Brady Weston will bring her kids to meet their grandpa, creating a sweet and touching moment as Bo spends time with little Bo Weston and Addie.

These happy family scenes will stand out during a difficult time. But the joy is mixed with sad news from Shawn Brady as John Black didn’t make it. Bo will find it hard to accept the loss of his close friend who died saving him, but he’ll tell Shawn it’s not his fault. This story shows both sadness and strength.

Will Horton makes the heartbreaking calls

Will Horton on Days of Our Lives is getting ready to make a sad phone call that will affect many people close to John Black. As the news spreads, Will will probably tell Arianna “Ari” Horton, who is already dealing with a lot.

He will also call Sonny Kiriakis to offer and get comfort during this hard time. Will’s job of sharing the sad news shows how connected he is to the people in Salem and prepares everyone to support each other.

Marlena Evans and the circle of support

Marlena Evans is at the heart of this sadness and will find comfort in the support of her close friends and family. Will, Carrie Brady Reed, Chanel Dupree DiMera, Johnny DiMera, Paul Narita, and Andrew Donovan will all come together to support her, showing the caring nature of the residents of Salem.

Their strength as a group shows that even in times of tragedy, people can come closer and support each other while they grieve.

Andrew and Paul’s decision amidst tragedy

Even though there is a lot of sadness, Andrew and Paul are preparing for an important moment in their lives. Even with John Black’s death, they want to go ahead with their much-anticipated wedding.

They believe John would want them to keep their plans, so they want to honor him by having their celebration. They plan to wait until after the funeral to have the wedding, but their choice brings a hopeful feeling to the story, showing that love and life go on even after loss.

With Bo getting better and everyone reacting to John’s death, the June 4 episode of Days of Our Lives will be full of strong emotions. The mix of sadness and hope will keep viewers hooked with touching moments and important choices that will affect the upcoming developments in the current storylines.

Fans of Days of Our Lives can watch the new episodes of the show on Peacock

