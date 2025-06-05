What to expect from tomorrow's episode of Days of Our Lives (June 6, 2025)?

In the upcoming episode of the Peacock soap opera Days of Our Lives airing on June 6, 2025, fans will see Anna DiMera return to offer her sympathy and bring some surprising events. At the same time, the hospital will be busy as Sophia and Tate get ready for their baby’s arrival, making the scenes both touching and full of tension.

Ad

There will also be family drama, especially with Kate Roberts Brady trying hard to wake her son Philip from a coma. Jennifer Horton Deveraux will be upset about Chad DiMera’s risky choices, causing problems at the Horton home.

Ad

Trending

Days of Our Lives spoilers for the episode set to air on June 6, 2025

Sophia and Tate prepare for the baby’s arrival

Recently, Sophia Choi and Tate Black have been excited and a little nervous as they wait for their baby to arrive. Tomorrow on Days of Our Lives, they will take an important step by visiting the hospital’s labor and delivery unit.

Ad

This visit will show how they are getting ready both emotionally and practically for the birth. Sophia’s sister, Amy Choi, will be there too, bringing some warmth and fun as she offers her support.

Kate will also be at the hospital, which will add more to the story. She will talk with Sophia and Amy, maybe giving advice or sharing her thoughts about becoming a parent. This meeting might also show more about how Kate is feeling right now and what she plans to do, especially since she has a complicated past with the hospital and many of the residents in Salem.

Ad

Ad

Anna DiMera returns to offer support

Fans know Anna DiMera has faced many tough times, but her return will be very emotional. After John Black’s recent death, Anna will visit Marlena Evans to offer her sympathy, honoring the man who was like a father to her daughter Carrie.

Anna’s visit will also lead to a meeting with Kate at the hospital, where an interesting story begins. Anna will find Stephanie’s manuscript, which might give her ideas to shake things up with Tony when he returns.

Ad

Kate’s determined push for Philip to wake up

Philip Kiriakis on Days of Our Lives is still in a coma, and his mother Kate Roberts Brady is becoming more and more desperate for him to wake up. Tomorrow’s episode will focus on Kate’s emotional and determined efforts to bring her son back, adding tension and feeling to the story.

Ad

Kate’s push to wake Philip shows how much she cares and how serious his condition is. Whether Philip responds or not will be an important moment that could change his story in the coming weeks.

Jennifer’s fury over Chad’s reckless behavior

At the Horton house on Days of Our Lives, Jennifer Horton Deveraux is upset about Chad DiMera’s recent skydiving outing with Cat Greene. She thinks his risky behavior is dangerous and worries about his safety.

Ad

After talking with Julie Williams, Jennifer’s anger grows, and she ends up yelling at Jack Deveraux. Jack tries to calm her down, but she won’t listen. This will cause problems in the family. Chad and Jennifer will have an argument soon, leading to some emotional scenes in the coming episodes.

Fans of Days of Our Lives can watch the new episodes of the show on Peacock

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ridhima Raina An aspiring journalist with a keen interest in analysing global security challenges, geopolitics, and the complexities of Kashmir. Ridhima is a postgraduate diploma holder from the Asian College of Journalism with a specialisation in Broadcast Journalism.

Ridhima's academic background has equipped her with the skills to dissect and report on intricate global issues with clarity and precision. Currently, she is writing about US-centric pop culture, where she explores the intersection of entertainment, society, and cultural trends.

Her fascination with pop culture stems from its influence on public perception and its reflection of societal values. Ridhima is eager to evolve as a writer across various dimensions, blending her analytical prowess with engaging storytelling to illuminate both global and cultural narratives. Know More