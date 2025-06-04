What to expect from tomorrow's episode of Days of Our Lives (June 5, 2025)?

In the upcoming episode of the Peacock soap opera Days of Our Lives airing on June 5, 2025, there will be emotional moments and tense drama that fans won’t want to miss. Some favorite characters will come back, while others deal with the shock of recent events. This episode is expected to set up some exciting and intense storylines.

There will be sad moments as characters grieve John Black’s death, but also new relationships starting during this difficult time. Along with feelings and tough talks, a romantic date will begin, but it might not go as planned.

Days of Our Lives spoilers for the episode set to air on June 5, 2025

Holly supports Tate after John’s death

After John Black’s demise on Days of Our Lives, Holly Jonas will go to the townhouse to comfort Tate Black. Tate is having a hard time dealing with losing someone he looked up to like a father.

During their talk, Holly will show how much she cares and let Tate know she’s there to listen whenever he needs someone to talk to. This kind moment gives hope and shows they are there for each other during this tough time.

Cat’s visit to Marlena and encounter with Tate

Cat Greene, who works for Marlena Evans, will visit Marlena’s home to offer her sympathy. But Marlena is still very upset and might need some time alone to grieve. Cat will spend most of her time with Tate, comforting him and having a heartfelt conversation. This visit helps the characters support each other and shows how they deal with their loss.

Chad and Cat’s date begins, but will it last?

At the same time on Days of Our Lives, Chad DiMera and Cat will begin their long-awaited date, bringing some happiness during a sad time. But their date might get interrupted, especially when Jennifer and Jack come back home.

Jennifer has strong feelings about Chad getting close to Cat, who once pretended to be Abigail DiMera. This will cause a lot of tension, and Jennifer’s anger about Chad and Cat’s relationship will be an important moment in the episode.

Jennifer and Jack return with a bang

When Jack and Jennifer Deveraux come back, everyone will notice, especially because their relationships are complicated. Jennifer will have a strong reaction when she sees Chad with Cat, which will lead to intense arguments. Her anger will grow, making the episode even more exciting and setting up more drama for the future that fans will definitely want to see.

Doug opens up and faces romantic challenges

On the other side of the story on Days of Our Lives, Doug Williams III is dealing with his confusing feelings and love life. Even though he still cares for Holly, he recently got close to Arianna “Ari” Horton, which makes things more complicated.

Doug will talk with Leo Stark, and this might show more about what he’s going through inside. At the same time, Ari and Gabi Hernandez keep fighting, but they might start to make peace as they both grieve John’s death.

Ari, Gabi, and Will find common ground

Even though Ari and Gabi have been fighting a lot, John’s death might bring them closer, at least for a little while. Both Gabi and Will Horton will be there to help Ari through her sadness, showing a rare moment where they come together. Later in the episode, Doug might also offer support to Ari, making their relationship even more connected.

Fans of Days of Our Lives can watch the new episodes of the show on Peacock.

