What to expect from tomorrow's episode of Days of Our Lives (May 20, 2025)?

In the upcoming episode of the Peacock soap opera Days of Our Lives airing on May 20, 2025, fans can look forward to big arguments, emotional meetings, and important moments that will affect many relationships in Salem. The story is getting even more exciting as it continues to unfold.

One big moment will be a heated fight between Gabi and JJ, bringing up old worries and problems. At the same time, Ari comes back to Salem for the summer and to celebrate her birthday, which could bring both happy and difficult times.

Previously on the show, Xander attacked Philip, leaving him badly hurt and causing more family problems as Kate starts to suspect what happened. At the same time, Shawn and Steve quietly try to solve the mystery of a stolen medicine called Versavix. Secrets about the stolen drug, missing papers, and hidden plans are making things tense in Salem.

Days of Our Lives spoilers for the episode set to air on May 20, 2025

Gabi and JJ face off again

Gabi and JJ’s relationship on Days of Our Lives has been unstable because of what happened with EJ’s shooting. JJ thinks Gabi might have been involved since she had threatened EJ before. Gabi strongly denies this, but JJ still has doubts. Their trust problems come up again in a big argument, making their already fragile relationship even more tense and complicated.

Ari returns home for summer and her birthday

Ari on Days of Our Lives is coming back to Salem, which brings hope for her and her mom, Gabi. After being away for a while, Ari needs help, especially with money. She is also back just in time to celebrate her birthday. While this should be a happy time, something might happen that could spoil the celebration, adding more drama to the story.

EJ seeks an unlikely ally

After the shooting and all the problems that followed, EJ asks Paulina for help. This surprising partnership might change who has power in Salem. EJ’s request on Days of Our Lives shows he has a secret plan, making everyone wonder what he wants to do with Paulina’s support.

Shawn and Belle reconnect

Shawn and Belle have a complicated past, which is made even more confusing by their current relationships and family problems. In this episode, Shawn shares his feelings with Belle about Bo being in a coma and not knowing what will happen to him.

Belle is happy that her father John is coming home safely and listens carefully. Their emotional talk might start something new or at least bring them closer together.

Javi finds support in Leo

Javi is going through some tough times, and in this episode, he talks to Leo about the stress he is feeling. It might be about his job or personal problems. This honest talk could bring them closer as friends and help Javi feel better or find some answers during a hard period.

Tuesday’s episode of Days of Our Lives has a mix of tension, emotional meetings, and new friendships. Whether it’s Gabi and JJ arguing again, Ari coming back to town, or Shawn and Belle sharing a deep conversation, fans will be left on the edge to see how these storylines unfold.

Fans of Days of Our Lives can watch the new episodes of the show on Peacock

