What to expect from tomorrow's episode of Days of Our Lives (May 22, 2025)?

The upcoming episode of the Peacock soap opera Days of Our Lives airing on May 22, 2025, is full of exciting and surprising moments that will shake up Salem. There’s a shocking discovery in a bedroom and a brave mission to save someone everyone cares about. Fans won’t want to miss what’s coming next.

The main story focuses on Doug III and Arianna, who share a surprising moment that shocks Gabi. At the same time, Shawn and Steve are working hard on a plan to save Bo. Holly also gets caught up in Doug’s problems again. Tomorrow’s episode will test friendships, secrets, and trust in big ways.

Days of Our Lives spoilers for the episode set to air on May 22, 2025

Doug III finds trouble once again

Doug III’s time in Salem hasn’t been easy, especially after a rough argument with Julie. Feeling upset, he talks to Holly at The Brady Pub on Days of Our Lives to try and work through his problems. Holly, as a good friend, tells Doug she’s there for him, but even with her help, he might still get into more trouble later on.

Arianna Horton makes a bold entrance

Arianna is back in Salem to celebrate her 18th birthday and to spend time with Gabi. She isn’t waiting around and quickly starts exploring her old hometown. She goes to Small Bar hoping to have some fun, but things quickly become more than she expected. Her talk with Doug III becomes flirty very fast, and by the end of the night, they end up in bed together at the Hernandez house.

Gabi walks in on a shocking scene

Gabi wanted to celebrate her daughter’s birthday with a nice, loving party and some happy memories, maybe even with Grandma Marlena there. But everything falls apart when she walks in and sees Doug and Arianna together in a close moment.

Gabi is shocked right away, and it makes her realize her daughter is not as innocent as she thought. Ari on Days of Our Lives is different from the girl she used to be.

The race to save Bo continues

Shawn and Steve on Days of Our Lives are fully focused on saving Bo Brady’s life. The special miracle drug they need is very hard to find, but it’s very important. With time running out, they are ready to follow a new clue, but they may need help to succeed. They might not be able to do this mission by themselves.

Will John join the mission?

John is finally back home after going through a very difficult and dangerous journey, but it looks like he won’t get much time to rest. Since Steve and Shawn are running out of ideas, John might be their best hope for finding the hard-to-get Versavix drug. Because John has a long history with Bo, even once thinking they were brothers, it’s not surprising if he gets involved again to help save Bo’s life.

Tomorrow’s Days of Our Lives episode is packed with important moments that will change relationships and affect storylines that have been going on for a long time. With Ari making a strong and exciting first appearance and the effort to save Bo getting more urgent, May 22 is looking like a very important day to watch in Salem.

Fans of Days of Our Lives can watch the new episodes of the show on Peacock

