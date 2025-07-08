What to expect from tomorrow's episode of General Hospital (July 8, 2025)?

The July 8, 2025, episode of General Hospital brings a few unexpected turns across Port Charles. Brook Lynn gets defensive after Lulu confronts her over Rocco's discovery about his birth. Rocco turns to Jason for answers about Britt. Sasha continues to panic over baby Daisy’s disappearance, prompting Michael to step in.

Cody furthers Kristina’s plan by getting closer to Ava, and Mac unknowingly tries to match him with Molly. Ava confides in Nina about Ric and her complicated love life, just as Ric interrupts Liz and Portia’s conversation. Meanwhile, Kristina admits to Alexis that things may have gone too far.

Also, Sidwell and Marco remain determined to take down Sonny, despite the autopsy ruling on Natalia. The episode sets the stage for more fallout and shifting dynamics among several key players in General Hospital.

General Hospital spoilers for the episode set to air on July 8, 2025

Brook Lynn defends herself as Rocco seeks the truth

Following Lulu’s slap and heated accusations, Brook Lynn pushes back, calling Lulu a hypocrite for her own history of secrecy in Tuesday's General Hospital. Despite her regret over Rocco learning the truth the wrong way, Brook Lynn refuses to take the full blame.

Meanwhile, Rocco continues to process the revelations about his birth and turns to Jason for clarity about Britt. Jason answers Rocco’s questions as best he can, trying to help him understand the complicated situation involving his parents and the surrogacy.

Sasha panics over Daisy’s disappearance

At the Quartermaine mansion, Sasha remains frantic over Daisy’s sudden disappearance in this episode of General Hospital. She alerts Michael, who vows to help find their daughter. As Sasha’s fear grows, questions swirl about whether Daisy has been kidnapped or if someone in the house simply took her without informing others.

Although someone had been stalking Daisy recently, the situation could still turn out to be a misunderstanding. Regardless, the urgency of the moment adds emotional weight as Michael and Sasha scramble for answers.

Cody woos Ava as Mac plays matchmaker

Cody continues working on Kristina’s plan to seduce Ava, making further inroads while helping prepare for an upcoming gallery event. Ava, meanwhile, opens up to Nina about her cooling relationship with Ric and possibly her growing connection to Cody.

Unaware of the scheme, Mac begins his own matchmaking efforts, this time pushing Cody and Molly together. Cody’s dual involvement complicates matters, raising the stakes if either relationship is exposed or misinterpreted.

Ric interrupts Portia and Liz, while Kristina comes clean

In tomorrow's General Hospital, as Elizabeth and Portia catch up, Ric interrupts and attempts to charm Liz, possibly stirring suspicions. Their conversation may touch on Ric’s past with both women and his current intentions.

Meanwhile, Kristina speaks to Alexis about her near-death experience and guilt over the car crash. Alexis expresses pride in Kristina’s growth, but concern lingers about the scheme involving Cody and Ava.

Sidwell and Marco refuse to let go of Natalia’s death

Despite Anna clearing Sonny of wrongdoing in Natalia’s death, Sidwell and Marco remain determined to take matters into their own hands. At Wyndemere, Sidwell tells Marco that Natalia sealed her fate by getting too close to Sonny.

The father-son duo’s resentment toward Sonny continues to grow, setting the stage for further retaliation. Their refusal to accept the autopsy results hints at a potential long-term vendetta that could fuel new threats for Sonny in the episodes ahead.

Stay tuned for more updates on General Hospital.

