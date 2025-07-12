What to expect from tomorrow's episode of The Bold and the Beautiful (July 14, 2025)?

Emotional confrontations, revelation of buried truths, and last-ditch efforts will make their way into The Bold and the Beautiful on Monday, July 14, 2025. While Liam is still in critical condition, a few characters will make bold moves that could change everything.

Bill's guilt will lead him to confess and beg for a second chance. Li will attempt to outpace the other characters with the urgency of her actions, and Hope and Steffy's rivalry will take a backseat to grief, but not everything under that hospital roof is on the level.

Bill’s pleading to see Liam on The Bold and the Beautiful

Bill Spencer will be crushed when he arrives at the hospital, desperate to see his son after the shooting. However, he will have to face the anger of Steffy Forrester, Ridge Forrester, and Taylor Hayes.

Steffy will point the finger at Bill for Liam’s condition and argue that Bill’s visits only complicate matters. Bill won't take no for an answer and will plead with them to allow him to sit at Liam’s side.

Ultimately, it may fall to hospital policy to determine whether Bill is on Liam's approved visitor list. Meanwhile, Bill's guilt will weigh him down, but his love for his son will come through strong as he will plead for Liam to wake up, hoping that talking to him will elicit a reaction.

Li makes a comeback on The Bold and the Beautiful

In the hospital, Li Finnegan will make a shocking, secretive move, and it may be her statement to Ridge Forrester that Luna Nozawa died after recovery.

However, the July 14, 2025, episode might suggest that Luna could be alive, and Li is covering it up. Viewers will see Li act strangely, whether it be at critical moments, missing, or making private calls.

With Bridget Forrester seeing Luna alive after surgery, suspicion should start to build. Is Li creating a secretive recovery plan for Luna? And if so, what is she possibly protecting her niece from?

Hope and Steffy pray for Liam on The Bold and the Beautiful

Hope Logan and Steffy will attempt to put aside their rivalry, at least for a little bit, as they meet in Liam's room and pray for him to recover. Their emotional vigil may also open the door to some understanding of each other as they each wish for Liam's recovery.

Hope, even in the wake of such an emotional, traumatic event, may also wrestle with whether to disclose the secret of Liam's brain tumor—especially since the full tumor diagnosis has not yet been disclosed. The July 14, 2025, episode will show Steffy nearly telling Ridge about this, only to be interrupted.

The tumor is still looming in the distance, and even more questions remain about whether Liam's current condition is what it even seems.

Grace Buckingham is under suspicion on The Bold and the Beautiful

While there is more turmoil ahead with Hope and Steffy, Grace Buckingham will continue to act erratically, especially regarding treatment for Liam. While she may seem supportive on the surface, Grace's peculiar behavior and actions become suspicious.

The upcoming episode might even hint that Grace could be hiding a secret or is being manipulated by someone else. There will be some moments that allude to Grace could be being blackmailed or threatened, which will likely lead back into the confusion and angst surrounding Liam and his tumor case.

The deeper mystery surrounding Liam's health continues to unfold, leaving viewers to question whether Liam was ever sick in the first place.

Fans can watch The Bold and the Beautiful on CBS.

