What to expect from tomorrow’s episode of The Young and the Restless (August 12, 2025)?

Spoilers of the upcoming episode of the CBS soap opera The Young and the Restless airing on August 12, 2025, reveal that Genoa City will be full of tense moments, hidden truths, and bold moves. As the drama builds, one character will open up to someone they trust, another will step in to take control of a tricky situation, and a clever schemer will try to cover her tracks.In this episode of The Young and the Restless, Phyllis Summers shares a risky secret with Daniel Romalotti Jr., Claire Newman takes charge after a romantic incident, and Audra Charles works hard to protect her connections. Viewers can expect strong emotions, heated confrontations, and possible changes in loyalty that could have a lasting impact on everyone involved. The Young and the Restless spoilers for the episode set to air on August 12, 2025Phyllis confides in Daniel about a dangerous partnershipPhyllis on The Young and the Restless has been taking risks with her latest business plans, and in Tuesday's episode, she takes an even bigger one by telling Daniel about her work with Cane Ashby. Phyllis likes this partnership because Cane values her skills and treats her like an important part of the team. But telling Daniel could cause problems. Knowing his mom's habit of getting into trouble, Daniel may warn her to quit. Still, Phyllis will probably say she has everything under control, even though there's a real risk she could get caught up in something illegal.Claire confronts the fallout from Society's dramaThings at Society have put Claire in a spot where she needs to take control, especially after she sees a tense moment between Audra and Kyle. Whether Kyle pulls away or not, Claire is already starting to doubt his loyalty.Claire Newman (Image via Youtube / Y&amp;R INSIDER)She might warn Audra to stay away, or she could question Kyle more about his past with Audra, especially what really happened between them in Nice. Claire's determination to find the truth shows that the drama in this love triangle is far from over.Audra covers her trail with NateAudra's carefully built reputation and connections are now in danger after she made the impulsive move of kissing Kyle. If Claire decides to tell Nate about what happened, Audra could see her romantic life and her bigger plans take a serious hit.To prevent this, Audra will act fast to hide the truth. She might twist the story to make herself look better or distract people with something else. This quick thinking could also help her keep secret any involvement she has in riskier schemes, especially any hidden business with Victor Newman.Audra Charles (Image via Youtube / Y&amp;R INSIDER)Claire takes a stand against Audra's manipulationsInstead of just telling Nate about what Audra did, Claire might decide to use the situation to her advantage. By taking this smarter, more strategic route, she could pressure Audra to stay away from Kyle without causing a public scene.No matter which method she chooses, Claire has decided she's done letting Audra tell the story her way. Claire's determination to fight back shows a change in control that could affect several storylines in the coming days on The Young and the Restless.Fans of The Young and the Restless can watch the new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount Plus