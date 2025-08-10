The Young and the Restless weekly update (August 4 to 8, 2025): Claire confronts Audra, while Victor plans a trap for Cane

This past week on the daytime soap opera The Young and the Restless, from August 4 to 8, 2025, was filled with moments that shifted the dynamics of relationships in Genoa City. From confrontations between Claire and Victor to Kyle sharing Audra's move on him, things were a bit rocky. Meanwhile, loyalties were tested as new alliances formed between Cane, Phyllis, and Billy.

However, Adam grew agitated when Jack did not publish the piece about Billy being an incompetent person in the corporate world. Overall, this week was packed with emotionally challenging moments that left the fans on the edge.

Here's everything to know that happened on The Young and the Restless from August 4 to 8, 2025

Claire's confrontation with Victor

This week on The Young and the Restless, one of the major storylines involved Kyle revealing what happened in Nice. During Coles's memorial, Victor cornered Kyle and told him he would never be good enough for his granddaughter. However, Claire interrupted and said that she had decided to move in with him.

Kyle went on to reveal that during the trip to Nice, Audra tried to pass a move at him, and he suspects Victor is behind it. Anyhow, Nikki confronted Victor for his curt behaviour and for pushing Claire away from the house. Further, in society, Claire confronted Audra for making a move on Kyle.

Elsewhere in Genoa on The Young and the Restless, Audra, who is already tense about her unsuccessful plan, was confronted by Claire. She accused Audra of making a move on Kyle to ruin their relationship. However, Audra twisted the story and blamed Kyke for misleading her. Though Claire did not buy her story, suggesting her relationship with Kyle stands strong.

Later, Claire and Kyle were seen at Adam's office, wanting to strike a deal. They hoped they could stay at Adam's old apartment. However, Adam turned down the offer as he did not want Victor's attention. When Victor got to know about it, he called Claire to talk to her alone, but she denied it and walked out with Kyle

Victor schemes to trap Cane

Victor & Lily (Image via YouTube Y&R Insider)

Another major and gripping storyline on The Young and the Restless involved Victor's scheme to trap Cane Ashby. Chelsea told Lily about Cane's arrival in Genoa. However, she remarked that she plans to stay as far from him as possible. However, at Crimson Lights, while Lily sat with Devan, Victor presented a scheme that left her shaken.

Victor devised a plan to trap Cane in a way that would make him easy to catch. Knowing that Cane still harbors feelings for Lily and would do anything to win her back, Victor saw an opportunity. He suggested that Lily could pretend she still had feelings for Cane, using the act to extract crucial information from him.

Victor could then use this information to his advantage, plotting against Cane and ultimately protecting the major industries from his control.

Cane's plan to take over

Meanwhile, on The Young and the Restless, Cane sets his sights on taking over the major industries of Genoa, starting from Jabot. Cane was seen at GCAC, discussing strategy with Phyllis and Billy about his plans to take over the industry. Later, Billy discovered that Jill knew the identity of Aristotle Dumas, but chose to keep it a secret from all.

However, Cane remains unaware of Victor, who is planning to use him to plot against the Abbotts and keep his power intact in Genoa City

Catch the latest episodes of The Young and the Restless on CBS and Paramount+

