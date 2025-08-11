What happened to Shemar Moore's character on The Young and the Restless? Fate explored

Shemar Moore portrayed Malcolm Winters on The Young and the Restless intermittently for almost three decades. While playing the troubled brother of Neil Winters on Y&amp;R, Moore also pursued other projects resulting in short spurts of appearances on the CBS daily soap.While Moore introduced the character of Malcolm and played him during his exit, actor Darius McCrary portrayed Malcolm for two years between 2009 and 2011. As per The Young and the Restless storyline, Malcolm is away on his photography assignments while his brother, Neil Winters, has passed away.The long-running CBS soap's plot continues with Malcolm's biological daughter, Lily Winters, playing a central role. It also features his adoptive nephew, Devon Hamilton, and his real nephew, Moses Winters. The current storyline revolves around Lily's issues with Cane and Nathan &quot;Nate&quot; Hastings's grief over losing Damian.Meanwhile, The Young and the Restless continues its arcs of rivalries and confrontations among various influential business families. However, with Cane Ashby threatening to usurp multiple lives, the Newmans and the Abbotts may find themselves on the same side for the first time.A glimpse at Shemar Moore's career View this post on Instagram Instagram PostShemar Franklin Moore is a California-born actor. Starting his acting career with The Young and the Restless, he moved on to play other notable roles in television shows and movies.Some of the noteworthy shows that he was part of include S.W.A.T., Criminal Minds, Birds of Prey, Chicago Hope, Moesha, The Jamie Foxx Show and many more. He also hosted the musical TV show, Soul train. Moreover, he is the executive producer of the second season of American Soul. His upcoming project S.W.A.T. Exiles is pending a date.Moore has also worked in many movies. Some of the titles include Butter, The Brothers, The Bounce Back, Motives 2, Diary of a Mad Black Woman and more. He also lent his voice for the Cyborg, Victor Stone, in Justice League movies and two Superman movies. He has received numerous nominations and awards for his roles in multiple shows.The Young and the Restless: Revisiting Malcolm's journeyNeil and Malcolm in their initial troubled years (Image via Instagram/youngandrestlesscbs)In 1994, Neil Winters' half-brother, Malcolm, came to town to mend their soured relationship. Soon he landed a job as a photographer in town. While friendly towards Neil's wife, Drucilla, he proceeded to rape her when she was drugged by a cold medicine. He regretted his move and disclosed the same to Dru's sister, Olivia.On one hand, Drucilla gave birth to Lily. At the same time, Malcolm dated Olivia and married her. The Young and the Restless fans saw him become a father figure to Olivia's son Nathan Hastings. Later, Malcolm met with an accident in Kenya and was presumed dead.When he returned to Genoa City years later, he accused his brother of leaving him to die. Later, they mended fences before Malcolm pushed Drucilla for Lily Winters's paternity test. However, he left the town after learning that she was his biological daughter. Unfortunately, later Neil and Lily learnt the truth but could not reach him.Also Read: The Young and the Restless: Complete list of comings and goings in July 2025Malcolm and the Winters family in the past (Image via Instagram/youngandrestlesscbs)In 2009, he returned to town again as a photographer, although he was sleuthing for Tucker. Alongside Neil, he helped Lily fight ovarian cancer. He employed Neil's adoptive son as his assistant. After his fiancée, Sofia, came to town, Malcolm married her.When Sofia was pregnant with Moses, she confessed to having got intimate with Neil. In response, Malcolm divorced her and left town. Over the years, Malcolm visited the town intermittently. He helped his brother fight sudden blindness in 2014.In 2019, after the unexpected demise of Kristoff St. John, forced the character of Neil to be written off, Malcolm attended Neil's funeral. He was last seen in Genoa City in May 2023 when he attended a gala arranged in Neil's honor. Since he is not written off the soap, Malcolm may return to The Young and the Restless in future if the plot demands.Catch the ongoing drama on The Young and the Restless as Malcolm's daughter, Lily, plans her next move.