What to expect from tomorrow's episode of The Young and the Restless (June 25, 2025)?

The upcoming episode of the CBS soap opera The Young and the Restless airing on June 25, 2025, is set to bring drama and tough choices in Genoa City and beyond. With Cane’s lies coming to light, everything is starting to fall apart. Old relationships are being tested, and unexpected new ones are beginning.

The episode will be full of emotional moments, growing threats, and risky plans that could fall apart. Lily turns to someone new for support, while Cane tries to protect himself from danger.

At the same time, Adam and Chelsea discover a huge secret but they can’t tell anyone yet because they don’t have cell service. Meanwhile, Amanda tries to manage the mess caused by Phyllis' surprise interruption. As all of this unfolds, Victor’s business is facing new problems.

The Young and the Restless spoilers for the episode set to air on June 25, 2025

Lily turns away from Cane and toward Damian

After Cane’s lies turn Lily’s world upside down, she keeps pulling away from him emotionally. Even though Cane still hopes they might get back together, Lily shows she’s not interested in that anymore. Instead, she turns to Damian Kane for support.

His calm and steady presence helps her feel more at ease during this difficult time. As they spend more time together, Lily and Damian start to grow closer, possibly starting a new relationship.

Chance demands answers as the murder plot intensifies

Cane recently told Chance that someone is trying to kill him, and the danger might be closer than they thought. As things get more serious on The Young and the Restless, Chance wants Cane to tell him everything. Cane doesn’t know all the details yet, but he promises to look into it. Time is running out, and the threat could turn real before the week is over so Chance needs to move quickly.

Victor refuses Cane’s deal but Cane’s not backing down

Cane’s plan to take over Chancellor on The Young and the Restless is hitting some roadblocks. Victor turned down his offer, but Cane isn’t giving up. He tells Amanda what’s going on, and she warns him not to take someone as powerful as Victor lightly. Still, Cane believes in his own plan. The fight between Cane and Victor is just getting started, and Wednesday’s episode will show their next moves.

Phyllis crashes in and causes chaos with Amanda left to clean up

Amanda and Cane are having a serious talk when Phyllis suddenly shows up, bringing her usual bold and dramatic energy. She’s there to get Cane to team up with her. Cane isn’t happy about the interruption, but Amanda steps in to calm things down. Even though Phyllis causes a bit of trouble, Amanda’s quick thinking saves the moment and might even get Cane to think about her offer.

Adam and Chelsea uncover the truth but can't share it

Adam and Chelsea on The Young and the Restless team up to investigate and finally figure out the truth that Dumas is really Cane. This discovery could change everything if only they could tell Victor. But since they’re at Cane’s remote estate with no cell service, they can’t contact him. Adam decides he’ll have to go to Nice in person to share the news, not knowing that Victor might already know the truth.

Fans of The Young and the Restless can watch the new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount Plus

