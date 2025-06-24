What happened to Colin Atkinson on The Young and the Restless? Character’s fate explored 

Actor Tristan Rogers portrayed the character of Colin Atkinson on the daytime soap opera The Young and the Restless. Since the character's introduction in 2010, Colin has been a part of several central story arcs due to his notorious behavior and involvement in several shady activities.

Recently, on The Young and the Restless, it was revealed that Colin Atkinson was dead. The news was revealed by his son, Cane Ashby, as he returned on the soap opera as the mysterious billionaire Aristotle Dumas.

Here's everything to know about the character of Colin Atkinson from The Young and the Restless

Colin Atkinson is a fictional character from the daytime soap opera The Young and the Restless. Colin came to Genoa after getting released from prison in Australia. His original motive to come to Genoa was to take back his son, Cane Ashby, to his organised crime world. Colin was one of the most notorious characters on the soap, which made him a central figure of several major storylines.

Colin was determined to take back Cane with him to his original work of organised crime, and the father and son got into a huge conflict about the same. During a dinner hosted by Jill at the Chancellor's Estate, Colin tried his best to bring out Cane's reactive and furious side in front of Jill, but he remained calm.

Later on in the soap opera, Colin threatened Cane to come back. He also commented about him being his only family, but Cane was determined not to go with his father. Even when Colin asked him in front of Jill, he remarked that Genoa was his home now.

Further on The Young and the Restless, Colin got involved with Jill, which later turned out to be something different. It was revealed that Colin had manipulated Jill to be with him.

The character was last seen on the soap in 2019 and left abruptly that year. However, according to Soap Opera Digest, it was reported that the government had caught him due to his shady activities in 2020. However, he had left Cane a great fortune.

In the recent episode of the soap, which aired on June 23, 2025, Cane revealed the truth about his father to Victor. He told Victor that Colin had died six months ago.

Here's everything to know about Tristan Rogers, the actor behind the character

Tristan Rogers as Colin Atkinson on The Young and the Restless (Image via CBS Network)

Tristan Rogers is an Australian actor, born in Melbourne, Australia, on June 3, 1946. He was first married to Barbara Meale, known for Sex and the Other Woman (1972), from 1974 to 1984. Later, he tied the knot with Teresa Parkerson in 1995, and together they have two children, Sara Jane Rogers and Cale Rogers.

Apart from portraying the character of Colin Atkinson on The Young and the Restless, the actor is known for his portrayal of Robert Scorpio on General Hospital. He has also been a part of other notable projects like Fast Track, The Bold and the Beautiful, The Rescuers Down Under, The Box, and many more.

Fans of the daytime soap opera can catch the latest episodes of The Young and the Restless on the CBS Network and Paramount+.

