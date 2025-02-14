What happened to Peter Blake on Days of Our Lives? Character’s fate explored

Peter Blake, played by Jason Brooks, first appeared in the Peacock soap opera Days of Our Lives in 1993. He was the adopted brother of Kristen DiMera and the son of the villainous character, Stefano DiMera. At first, Peter seemed like a successful businessman, but over time, his true connection to his father’s criminal activities was revealed.

Ad

During his time on Days of Our Lives, Peter fell for Jennifer Horton. Their relationship was full of lies, betrayals, and dangerous schemes, as he did everything he could to keep her with him. He worked closely with Stefano and carried out his own plans, including kidnappings and attempted murders, making him a major villain in Salem.

Peter’s crimes finally caught up with him in 1998 when he was shot by Jack Deveraux and presumed dead. However, it was later revealed that Stefano had secretly saved him. After spending time in prison, Peter was eventually released and disappeared. In 2019, Abe Carver confirmed that Peter had died after his release.

Ad

Trending

A brief recap of Peter Blake’s journey on Days of Our Lives

Ad

Peter Blake on Days of Our Lives arrived in Salem in 1993 as a businessman who was close to his sister, Kristen. He quickly fell in love with Jennifer Horton and used his power, along with his father Stefano’s influence, to make sure their relationship worked.

Even though Jennifer had doubts, she married Peter without realizing that he was involved with criminals like Jude St. Clair. As Jennifer started to learn the truth about Peter, his obsession with her grew worse. He did everything he could to keep her, including tricking her mother, Laura Horton, into thinking she was losing her mind and even planning a kidnapping.

Ad

Jennifer’s ex-husband, Jack Deveraux, was determined to reveal Peter’s crimes. Their conflict ended in a fight where Jack shot Peter in self-defense. Everyone believed Peter was dead, but in reality, Stefano had secretly saved him.

Peter later returned, suffering from a rare illness called Jungle Madness, which made him even more violent. He continued trying to win Jennifer back, leading to another showdown involving Stefano and the police.

Ad

After a failed attempt to kidnap Jennifer, Peter was finally arrested. Stefano used his power to reduce Peter’s sentence, and instead of serving time for his wrongdoings, Peter was released after going to prison for financial crimes.

He then disappeared from Salem. However, he still had a say in DiMera Enterprises by using others to vote on his behalf, usually supporting Kristen.

Over the years on Days of Our Lives, the residents of Salem city rarely talked about him, but he was still connected to the powerful DiMera family. In 2019, Abe Carver revealed that Peter had died after leaving prison. Even though his death happened off-screen, it officially ended his long and troubled story.

Ad

Peter’s sneaky plans, obsessive behavior, and ties to the DiMera family made him a memorable villain. His actions affected Jennifer, Jack, and many others in Salem. Even though the details of his death remained a mystery, his influence continued to shape the DiMera family’s future.

Fans of Days of Our Lives can watch the new episodes of the show on Peacock.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback