What happened to Thad Luckinbill’s character on The Young and the Restless? Fate explored

Thaddeus Rowe Luckinbill was part of The Young and the Restless cast between 1999 and 2010, followed by three appearances between 2017 and 2019. He was last seen on the show in a brief appearance in May 2023. Luckinbill played JT Hellstrom on the long-running CBS daily soap, with the character presumably serving time in prison.Luckinbill is an actor-producer who is credited for working in movies with A-listed actors, while producing many notable projects. While he started his acting career with Undressed, he got recognition for his role in The Young and the Restless. Although his character left the soap, the storyline continues in Genoa City with his onscreen former wife, Victoria, undergoing an emotional journey.A quick look at the current storyline of The Young and the Restless shows the return of Cane Ashby, now played by Billy Flynn. Cane pretended to be Aristotle Dumas to make a fortune. The who's who of Genoa City arrived at Dumas's estate in Nice only to be shocked to find Cane.Their mysterious stay was marred by several deaths. The whole group is making its way back to town, only to continue with their confrontations in Genoa City.A glimpse at Thad Luckinbill's career View this post on Instagram Instagram PostActor Thad Luckinbill started his acting career in 1999. Although The Young and the Restless brought him fame, he has been part of many notable projects and titles. Some of the television series where he made appearances include 8 Simple Rules, Ghost Whisperer, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, the CSI series, Grey's Anatomy, Criminal Minds, and many more. He was last seen on Special Ops: Lioness.Thad and his twin, Trent, own a production company with producer Molly Smith. Their production house has backed many noteworthy titles such as The Good Lie, Sicario, La La Land, Demolition, Only the Brave, Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody, Reptile, and more. Thad has also worked in movies outside his own production, including Just Married, Sleepover,and Home of the Brave.Also Read: The Young and the Restless: Complete list of comings and goings in July 2025The Young and the Restless: Looking at JT Hellstrom's journeyAs mentioned before, Thad played JT Hellstrom when he arrived in The Young and the Restless' plot as a high school friend of Billy Abbott. While a womaniser, Hellstrom started by dating Riana, whom he cheated on with Brittany. He then got into a relationship with Colleen, who was Billy's niece. However, he cheated on her with Brittany's mother, Anita. A heartbroken Colleen left town. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWhen Brittany got married, Hellstrom dated Mackenzie. However, to save Brittany's baby from the enemies of her husband, he pretended to be the father of the baby. After the truth was revealed, he got back with Mackenzie. A fallout with Mackenzie pushed him to get intimate with Victoria Newman. Soon, he and Colleen moved in and out of a romantic relationship with each other.Meanwhile, he got engaged to Victoria. A pregnant Victoria landed in a coma after a freak accident, forcing the medical team to deliver the baby by C-section. After paternity tests proved Hellstrom to be the father, he named his son Reed. Following this, the Newman patriarch appointed him the head of security at his company. When Victoria woke up, they married.Frustrated by Victor's attitude, Hellstrom left the Newmans and worked for Paul. Meanwhile, Colleen died of drowning, leaving Hellstrom heartbroken. This also ended his marriage. When he fought and won full custody of Reed, Victoria promised to fight back. Meanwhile, Hellstrom got back with Mackenzie. However, a storm left him electrocuted on the road, discovered by Cane and Lily. Cane performed CPR to save him while Lily got help. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostFollowing this accident, Mackenzie accepted his proposal, and they moved to DC with Reed. Soon, the couple had a baby boy. His next visit to Genoa City was fraught with violence as he spied on Victor while getting back with Victoria. He physically mishandled her and tried to kill Victor while framing Jack for the same. However, his domestic violence with Victoria forced Nikki to hit him fatally on the head with a fire poker.Later, Hellstrom survived his grave and landed in a river. He held the Newmans hostage before passing out due to a gas leak. Medical tests revealed that he had a brain tumor. After he apologized to Victoria, he was sent to prison. As per The Young and the Restless storyline, JT Hellstrom is currently serving his time in captivity.Also Read: The Young and the Restless spoilers for next 2 weeks (August 1 to 8, 2025): What to expect, major developments, and moreMeanwhile, tune in to The Young and the Restless to catch the ongoing drama surrounding the return of Cane Ashby.